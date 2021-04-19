Building a Power Couple: How Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines Became #Goals

Weitere : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

If Joanna Gaines were to pen her love story, she likely wouldn't use terms like fairytale romance. Love at first sight would be out as well.

Rather, when pragmatic, methodical Joanna Stevens sat across from goofy, eternally optimistic Chip Gaines back on that first date in late 2001, she was already mentally writing him off as a forever prospect. "For one thing, I was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side," she explained in Magnolia Journal. "Based on our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet. He was all over the place, talking about the businesses he'd started, and these ideas he had, and how he was buying up little houses and flipping them, and I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy."

When she wasn't contemplating exactly where this dreamer got the wherewithal to fancy himself as the real estate czar of Waco, she was assessing if they had any measure of compatibility. Just 24 and having "only really dated one-and-a-half guys," as she put it in husband-and-wife duo Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's book, What Makes a Marriage Last, "I'd always thought I would be attracted to someone like my father, who is quiet and stoic and a bit mysterious."