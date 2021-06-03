Star Wars Father's Day Gifts That Are Out of This World

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Father's Day is a great time to celebrate Dad for all that he is... but it's also a great time to get him gifts that support his pop culture passions, especially if they're things he wouldn't necessarily get for himself!
He may own up to being a big Star Wars fan, but he may not admit how much he really wants a Lego Yoda. Or a Millennium Falcon-print silk tie that he can wear to the office. But you can show him how much you care, and help him make breakfast a Star Wars celebration, with these Dad-friendly gift picks.
Whether he's a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, part of the Dark Side or a fan of the First Order, these Star Wars gifts will make Dad feel like he runs the galaxy,
Shop 'em all below!
Chop Sabers
Upgrade your family sushi night with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.
Star Wars Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up - BoxLunch Exclusive
Could dad use a wardrobe update? Give him this stylish button-up featuring Boba Fett, the galaxy's most merciless bounty hunter!
The Dadalorian Skateboard Wall Art Mural by SkateDeco
If the father figure in your life likes to shred and loves a good Star Wars marathon then surprise him with this custom skateboard wall art! Made from a real pro-grade skate deck and 7 ply maple wood, this piece of art will look so rad in his office or man cave.
Star Wars™ Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set
Make cocktail time even more special with this set of Star Wars glasses and ice molds featuring none other than Darth Vader. We can't get over how cool these ice molds are!
Star Wars Inspired Personalized Leather Magnetic Money Clip by Left Coast Original
Handmade from full grain leather, this personalized money clip is a must for the dad who can never find his wallet. It also has 6 pockets for cards, a magnetic clasp for your cash and a Star Wars icon of your choice on the front.
Star Wars Darth Vader Father's Day Bundle
Don't get dad a plain card, give him one he will cherish on a daily basis and proudly display! We love this Darth Vader card bundle that includes one Giant Pop-Up Gift and one pop-up card.
Stormtrooper Golf Ball Stamp by CoolGeekyStuff
Never lose your ball again or mistake it for someone else's thanks to this nifty golf ball stamp that lets you stamp permanent, waterproof ink on your golf balls. Plus, what dad wouldn't want to deck out his golf balls with Stormtroopers?
Yoda ''Best Dad Ever'' T-Shirt
What better way to celebrate Dad than with a solid Dad Joke? That it comes in Star Wars t-shirt form is just icing on the cake. Made of 100% cotton with a vintage wash for that comfy, worn-in look, Dad will get mileage out of this one for years to come.
Star Wars™ R2D2 Popcorn Maker
What Dad doesn't love popcorn with his movie marathons? And if he's going to be making popcorn, he might as well pop it in this awesome R2-D2 popcorn popper, which does the deed using hot air and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.
Star Wars™ Storm Trooper Toaster
Now that you've helped Dad handle movie night snacks, how about breakfast? Dad should definitely have this awesome toaster. First off, it's a storm trooper's head. Secondly, it emblazons the iconic Imperial Crest on to your bread. And it has a shade selector that lets you select light to dark toasting!
Yoda
Dad may be wise beyond his years, but that doesn't mean he's not still young at heart. Celebrate both sides of him with this Lego replica of Yoda, a 1771-piece build that results in the wise one standing tall with his green lightsaber at the ready.
The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet
Whether Dad wants to pretend he's taking aim at the Death Star or he just wants something cool to put on his bookshelf as an homage to his pop culture obsessions, this replica of Luke's helmet is a must have. It sports lighting and sound effects that simulate blasts from the enemy—and communications from R2-D2!—either during the Battle of Yavin or the Battle of Hoth.
Star Wars Stormtrooper Sculpted Coffee Mug
Nothing will help Dad say "Not Until I've Had My Coffee" more effectively than and saying it with a Stormtrooper mug. Made to hold 18oz of coffee (or tea, or whatever other hot beverage Dad adores), it'll tell everyone around him to move it along while he's shifting into high gear for the day.
Star Wars R2-D2 Glass Top Cutting Board
If Dad is a gourmand, he definitely needs a cheese board. Let it be this cutting board made of rubberwood and bamboo, with a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.
Death Star Pop-Up Picnic Blanket and Bag
Because Dad will have the cutting/cheese board (geddit?), which would also work great for a picnic, he'll definitely need a picnic blanket to match. When he slides the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when the picnic is done.
Star Wars Darth Vader Lunch Tote
Of course, Dad will need something to stash his food in when he goes on a picnic. Shouldn't it be this Darth Vader Lunch Tote? Not only does it have isolated sections for hot and cold food, but it has an adjustable strap for easy carrying, a hidden flatware section (and it comes with stainless steel utensils), and side mesh handles. Bonus: it's a great lunchpail for work, too.
Millennium Falcon Silk Tie
When the time comes for Dad to return to the office, this 100% silk tie sporting an all-over Millennium Falcon print should announce his presence with style. It's subtle and chic enough to upgrade any suit, yet still says "I'm a big Star Wars fan" without screaming it from the rooftops.
The Mandalorian Tie Bar
If Dad's going to wear his Star Wars fandom in tie form, he's definitely going to need a tie bar to complete the look. And sure, he'll be mixing worlds by pairing his Millennium Falcon tie with a Mandalorian tie bar. But as far as we're concerned, this is the way. (Which is to say, both are cool and as such, should coexist in fashion.)
Princess Leia and Han Solo Cufflinks
To really help Dad take the Star Wars suiting all the way, make sure he gets this set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Now, he can honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in his dress shirt cuffs.
Originally published on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PST.