Go Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Million Beverly Hills Home

Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will no longer be hanging out, down the street from their Beverly Hills home. 

E! News has learned that the A-list couple is seeking $49,000 a month for the keys to their picturesque property. Ashton and Mila initially listed the home for $14 million in May, however the sale price has since been reduced to $12,250,000. 

Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board. 

The backyard is just as enviable as the interior, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, spa, grotto and outdoor kitchen and bar sitting atop more than half an acre of land. 

Ashton and Mila, who are proud parents to 3-year-old son Dimitri and 6-year-old daughter Wyatt, reportedly shelled out $10.2 million for the home in 2014. Needless to say, the That '70s Show co-stars are still moving on up in the world! 

Go inside the home by scrolling through our gallery below: 

Home Sweet Home

Ashton and Mila's Beverly Hills abode could be yours for a cool $12,250,000. At that price, expect only the most luxurious features like oak flooring, hand crafted moldings and French doors throughout. Très chic! 

Bon Appétit

The couple's massive kitchen is surely a focal point to prospective buyers with a refined palate.

Oh-So Cozy

This is one five bedrooms spread across the 7,300-square-foot home. Each boasts its own en-suite bathroom and walk in-closet. 

All in the Details

A total dream bedroom for any kid! 

Working Up a Sweat

Located on the bottom floor is a sauna and gym. 

It's Wine O'Clock

Happy hour is anytime (and just a few steps away!) with a temperature controlled wine room. 

Ashton and Mila aren't the only celebs bidding farewell to their homes. Khloe Kardashian just sold her estate for $15 million. Check it out here

(This story was originally published on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. PST)

