Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

Celebrities: They're just like us!
Not all of us can afford to get the latest Hollywood must-have beauty products and treatments. But as it turns out, celebrities love drugstore products just as much as us. From Neutrogena makeup wipes to Olay moisturizer, getting that red carpet glow doesn't have to be expensive or time consuming.
Scroll below to see what Hollywood's biggest stars endorse when it comes to drugstore beauty products. You may be surprised at how relatable their picks are!
Eos Shaving Cream
In a recent interview with Into the Gloss, Selena Gomez revealed, "I'll shave with the Eos Moisturizing Shave Cream, which is nice because it isn't too thick."
Biore Deep Cleansing Strips
In the same Into the Gloss interview, Selena Gomez also said, "The Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make me feel really accomplished when I do them, too—plus they work!"
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Skai Jackson told The Strategist, "Even without makeup on, I want my eyes to pop. This mascara makes your face look ten times better, I have to say. It's my go-to mascara."
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30- Pack of 3
In a YouTube video on Tati Westbrook's channel, Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed he loves Neutrogena products especially this spray sunscreen. "Forget the M.A.C setting spray and this is also good for your skin."
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4 Pack
In an interview with The Strategist, TV personality Michael Strahan said he counts Burt's Bees lip balm as a must explaining, "When you're on TV and talk a lot, the one thing you can't have is chapped lips — especially with HD TV. Burt's always feels great and helps your lips to look the way they should."
It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product
Last year, Hailey Bieber told Elle, "My hair is really fine so it gets knotty out of the shower. It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In conditioner works well at detangling for me and it's not too greasy either."
St. Ives Apricot Scrub
During NYFW 2018, model Gigi Hadid told Teen Vogue, "I love St. Ives Apricot Scrub, and the Neutrogena Grapefruit Scrub — love both of those."
Bikini Zone Shave Gel Anti-Bumps- 3-Pack
"You ladies know it's the worst having to worry about covering up the bumps & irritation from shaving! They are so annoying and the hardest to cover up!" Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared on Instagram. "Bikini Zone Shave Gel has got you covered!! The absolute best one I've ever tried."
Aquaphor Repair
When celebrating her ASOS collection, Delilah Bella Hamlin revealed one of her favorite drugstore products. "Honestly, I only use Aquaphor on my lips," she shared.
Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Vitamin B3 Complex- 3-Pack
"No matter what city I'm in, I can always go pick it up. It's easily accessible. With my schedule sometimes, I have to be honest, I'm not always putting moisturizer on as much as I should," Olay Body partner KeKe Palmer shared. "So with this body wash, I can still look moisturized—and not ashy—because of the oil it has in it. It's just an easy go-to."
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
"Ever since a dermatologist told me to use it in high school, I use Cetaphil. It is the base of everything," Rebecca Black shared with E! News at Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party. I think it's one of the most important steps of your beauty routine in getting makeup off before you go to bed. I don't wear any makeup when I go to bed."
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- Pack of 2
"I love Neutrogena Face Wipes. I used 12 a day at least. I went through one pack a day during Fashion Week," supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin shared with us while celebrating the Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party.
Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick
"I use it all," Heather Morris told E! News at Monster Jam while praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company. "It's my go-to for sure."
Vita Coco Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
"The only thing I use to take my makeup off is Vita Coco Coconut Oil," Daphne Oz shared with us. "I wet my face, I warm up Coconut Oil between my palms and rub it all over my face. I take it off with a warm, wet wash cloth and it's beyond. It's psycho how fast it is and it's so efficient."
Olay Ultra Rich Moisturizer Original
While attending Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. in 2020, Beverly Mitchell shared her love for Olay's moisturizer. Model Hunter McGrady replied to a fan's question on her favorite skincare back in February saying, "[Olay] is what I've used since I was 16 years old. You don't need to spend a lot of money in order to get good results."
Secret Deodorant, Vanilla Scent
What's Delilah Belle Hamlin's secret for always smelling fresh? According to the supermodel, Secret Deodorant always comes through.
