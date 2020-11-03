Khloe Kardashian Sells Calabasas Home for $15 Million

UPDATE: Khloe Kardashian is moving on to bigger and better things.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has sold her Calabasas home for $15.5 million, coming nearly $4 million under her initial asking price. And, according to People, the Good American designer now holds the record for the highest price per square foot of any home ever sold in the A-list community.

Khloe Kardashian is ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

E! News has learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is selling her Calabasas, Calif. estate for $18,950,000. The home, which sits on nearly two acres of picturesque land overlooking Malibu Canyon, was first purchased by Khloe from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014. She's since done major renovations on the 10,000-square-foot abode, which was even featured alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian's home in Architectural Digest.