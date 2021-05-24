Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Score must-have sofas, headboards, outdoor furniture, BBQs and more up to 70% off.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Mai 24, 2021
E-Comm: Wayfair Memorial Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking to update your space, don't miss out on Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale. They're offering up to 70% off on must-have outdoor and indoor furniture, kitchen appliances, bedroom essentials from $99, area rugs up to 70% off and many more deals.

Scroll below to shop our best finds from the sale!

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Vedika Oriental Gray Area Rug

We love this colorful oriental rug that comes in multiple colorways and sizes. Place it in your living room or bedroom. 

$40
Starting at $22
Wayfair

Keiko 58-Inch Wide Sideboard

If you need additional storage that makes your space look clean and sophisticated, look no further than this dresser. It has a mid-century-inspired design and interior shelves to hide anything you don't visible when guests come over.

$339
$235
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Brice 4-Piece PE Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Elevate your backyard or porch with this 4-piece seating set! And the set is made from weather- and UV-resistant engineered wood, so it will last you for many summers to come.

$569
$240
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair

Add a pop of color to your office with this tufted task chair! Plus, it's upholstered in velvet fabric and has gold-finish metal legs.

$280
$128
Wayfair

GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer

If you've always wanted a high-tech air fryer, here's your chance to get one on sale! This time-saving device allows you to prepare your favorite foods in 30 minutes or less without using a ton of oil. Plus, it has eight presets for fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish.

$150
$62
Wayfair

Mistana Boevange-sur-Attert Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa

We're obsessed with the velvet furniture trend! This bold couch will help you upgrade any space. And it's 55% off!

$1,500
$660
Wayfair

Richard Upholstered Panel Headboard

Looking to upgrade your bed situation? This headboard offers a classic and sophisticated feel.

$93
$70
Wayfair

Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

In need of a new BBQ to grill all summer? Pick up this charcoal grill! It features porcelain cooking grates with a heavy-duty lid, built-in temperature gauge and a large removable ashtray that covers the entire grill bottom for easy cleanup.

$160
$130
Wayfair

Andover Mills Adley Extendable Dining Table

This dining table will add a luxe touch touch to your dining room. Plus, it's extendable, so you can alter the size depending on your space and the event.

$387
$258
Wayfair

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juicer

Still thinking about jumping on the celery juice train? This mixer offers fast speeds to cut through your veggies and fruits, and a no-fuss cleanup thanks to dishwasher-safe removable plastic parts.

$90
$60
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Esteves Sofa Bed

This sofa bed will fit into your space perfectly and allow you to host guests throughout the summer. It also comes in other neutral colors in case blue doesn't match your personal aesthetic.

$325
$290
Wayfair

Heaweego 2-Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions

How great is this outdoor tandem chair set? We love the table in the middle to set your morning cup of coffee.

$700
$220
Wayfair

Looking for more Memorial Day deals? These are the best sales from A to Z.

—Originally published May 22, 2020, at 4:13 p.m. PT

