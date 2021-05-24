The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to update your space, don't miss out on Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale. They're offering up to 70% off on must-have outdoor and indoor furniture, kitchen appliances, bedroom essentials from $99, area rugs up to 70% off and many more deals.
Scroll below to shop our best finds from the sale!
Vedika Oriental Gray Area Rug
We love this colorful oriental rug that comes in multiple colorways and sizes. Place it in your living room or bedroom.
Keiko 58-Inch Wide Sideboard
If you need additional storage that makes your space look clean and sophisticated, look no further than this dresser. It has a mid-century-inspired design and interior shelves to hide anything you don't visible when guests come over.
Zipcode Design Brice 4-Piece PE Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Elevate your backyard or porch with this 4-piece seating set! And the set is made from weather- and UV-resistant engineered wood, so it will last you for many summers to come.
Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair
Add a pop of color to your office with this tufted task chair! Plus, it's upholstered in velvet fabric and has gold-finish metal legs.
GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer
If you've always wanted a high-tech air fryer, here's your chance to get one on sale! This time-saving device allows you to prepare your favorite foods in 30 minutes or less without using a ton of oil. Plus, it has eight presets for fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish.
Mistana Boevange-sur-Attert Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa
We're obsessed with the velvet furniture trend! This bold couch will help you upgrade any space. And it's 55% off!
Richard Upholstered Panel Headboard
Looking to upgrade your bed situation? This headboard offers a classic and sophisticated feel.
Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
In need of a new BBQ to grill all summer? Pick up this charcoal grill! It features porcelain cooking grates with a heavy-duty lid, built-in temperature gauge and a large removable ashtray that covers the entire grill bottom for easy cleanup.
Andover Mills Adley Extendable Dining Table
This dining table will add a luxe touch touch to your dining room. Plus, it's extendable, so you can alter the size depending on your space and the event.
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juicer
Still thinking about jumping on the celery juice train? This mixer offers fast speeds to cut through your veggies and fruits, and a no-fuss cleanup thanks to dishwasher-safe removable plastic parts.
Hashtag Home Esteves Sofa Bed
This sofa bed will fit into your space perfectly and allow you to host guests throughout the summer. It also comes in other neutral colors in case blue doesn't match your personal aesthetic.
Heaweego 2-Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
How great is this outdoor tandem chair set? We love the table in the middle to set your morning cup of coffee.
Looking for more Memorial Day deals? These are the best sales from A to Z.
—Originally published May 22, 2020, at 4:13 p.m. PT