7 Finds From Sephora's Memorial Day Sale We're Adding to Our Cart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sephora sales don't happen every day, but when they do? It's cause for celebration.
Thankfully, they still have some great deals on deck over the Memorial Day long weekend. Need a new eyeshadow palette? Want some foundation? On the hunt for that perfect summer lip color? They have you covered, and then some!
We picked out some of our fave Sephora sale picks to help you get started. Shop 'em below!
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
This long-wearing lipstick has a petal-soft matte finish, created in "a rainbow of weightless, color-intense shades." We love the Freckle Fiesta shade, but there are so many stunning colors to choose from.
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
This full coverage foundation lasts for 24 hours without feeling heavy. It has a stunning natural finish and a breathable formula that's gentle and non-irritating on blemish-prone skin.
T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer
T3 hair tools are consistently reliable, but they're also pretty pricey. Get this hair dryer while it's on sale. It's enhanced with negative-ions to dry hair quickly with soft, healthy-looking results.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes are simply the best. Each palette features a mix of neutrals, mattes, shimmers, and metallics so you can create a variety of different looks. This one specifically has warm browns, rich sienna shades, and burnt orange colors, all with a super soft, velvety texture.
REN Clean Skincare Clarimatte T-Zone Balancing Gel Cream
If your T-zone is congested with clog pores, this is what you need. Apply this gel cream and you'll have balanced, clear, beautiful skin.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
If you want to get into that contour/blush/highlight routine, but you just don't know which shades to pair together, just get this set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. It has a $75 value. It includes 2 matte sticks for highlighting and contouring and a shimmer stick. Each trio is bundled by skin tone shade, which takes some guesswork out of shopping. Another great part of the trio? They're magnetic, so it's super easy to make sure the trio stays together (literally).
Huda Beauty Life Liner Double Ended Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil
Some people prefer liquid eyeliner. Others stick with the pencil. But, what about the people who use both? Huda Beauty has you covered. This dual-ended product has a pencil eyeliner and a liquid one to create a look that's "long-lasting, waterproof, smudge-proof, and fade-proof."
Make sure you also check out the best beauty deals happening over Memorial Day long weekend!
—Originally published May 20, 2020, at 8 a.m. PT