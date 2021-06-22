KardashiansNick CannonPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos
Update

Pucker Up for National Kissing Day With These Smooch-Proof Lip Products

These goodies will give you a soft pout in no time.

von Carly Milne, Marenah Dobin Jun 22, 2021 10:00Tags
E-Comm: National Kissing DayE! Ilustration, Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just in case you forgot (or didn't even know), it's National Kissing Day! But what do you do if you're not feeling like your most kissable self? Pucker up, buttercup. We've got you covered with lip products that will get your pout in perfect shape. There's a fan favorite overnight lip treatment that sold out so quickly in its limited-edition run, the brand brought it back permanently. And a lip scrub that will get rid of all the little dry patches that like to hang out around your mouth. Want a lip balm that will change your life or a lip mask that'll plump you up? Yup, we found those too.

Kiss your dry lips goodbye by shopping the products below!

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

The "101" in this product's name is actual an indication of its number of uses.  Yes, it's a super-moisturizing lip balm, but it's so much more than that. Aside from softening chapped lips, it's also great to moisturize dry skin patches, cuticles, elbows, and cracked heels, and more. You can use it to add a dewy effect to your foundation or even to keep your eyebrows in place. The list goes on and on. This is definitely worth the purchase.

$13
Amazon
$17
Ulta
$14
Bloomingdales

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Transform your lips overnight (or during the day) with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It hydrates your skin and the mask has a beautiful lip gloss type of look. This is a product that Ariana Madix, Drew Sidora, and Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) have recommended recently,

$22
Sephora
$16
$14
Amazon
$15
Walmart

KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

This liquid lipstick is truly kiss-proof... and drink-proof... and snack-proof. This one stays on and looks amazing through it all!

$5-$21
Sephora
$21
Ulta
$21
KVD Beauty

MAC Lipstick Matte

This matte lipstick is such a classic. The highly-pigmented formula has staying power without drying out your lips. You can never go wrong with a MAC lipstick.

$19
$15
Ulta
$19
$15
Nordstrom
$19
$15
MAC

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk

Did you know that one Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution lipstick is sold every 2 minutes? This lipstick shade is nothing short of iconic. If you haven't tried it yet, what are you waiting for? It softens your lips and it actually lasts for up to 10 hours.

$34
Charlotte Tilbury
$34
Sephora
$34
Nordstrom

Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lip Liner

Pro tip: the key to long-lasting lip color is to prime your lips with lip liner first. The Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lip Liner is essential for creating kissable lips.

$18
Ulta

Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub

Prep your pucker with a once weekly lip scrub that sloughs away dry skin with golden sugar, exfoliates with papaya enzymes, and hydrates with plant-derived squalane. Think of it as a three-in-one weekly treatment that cleanses, exfoliates and conditions to get your lips ready for all kinds of kisses, from air to French.

$24
Bite Beauty
$24
Sephora

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

Say hello to your new nightly ritual. Combining Japanese peach, olive-derived squalane and a whole host of other lip-lovin' ingredients, this soothing, non-sticky lip mask will hydrate and soften your lips while smoothing and plumping them. Just use the little spatula to smooth some over your lips and let it sit overnight, then awaken to a brand new kisser.

$28
Tatcha
$28
Sephora

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips

If jelly-like textures squick you out, then try this buttermask for an overnight lip treatment instead. Wild mango butter and fair trade coconut oil work together to smooth and soften lips while you're catching your zzzzz's, repairing the moisture barrier and delivering intense hydration. 

$16
Kiehl's
$26
Sephora
$26
Ulta

Skyn Iceland Plumping Lip Gels

Are these things magic? They just might be, because our lips looked like new after using this mask for 10 minutes. Junky ingredient-free and made for dry lips, fine lines and wrinkles, and loss of fullness, just slide one of these masks out of its package and put it on your pucker and let the plant and marine-based actives go to work. When you peel it off, you'll have super soft, lush lips. For real.

 

4-pack $28
Skyn Iceland
4-pack $28
Ulta
2-pack $16
Amazon

YesTo Coconut Lip Oil

Lip oils have been taking off lately, and with good reason: they deliver a lot of good stuff that lips love. This one offers virgin coconut and olive oil to nourish dry lips, with a dash of cooling eucalyptus oil to soothe cranky skin. Though you can use this as a treatment, you can also wear it out and about on its own, as it gives good gloss.

$10
Amazon
$14
Walmart

Hourglass N° 28 Lip Treatment Oil

On the luxe side of things, Hourglass has also jumped into the lip oil game with a selection that runs from clear to a ruby red tint, with stops on the color wheel along the way. Active ingredients include Saliporine-8 helps to elevate moisture levels in the skin, while Volulip™ improves the shape, softness and texture of lips. Lastly, Viamerine reduces the visibility of wrinkles while offering hydration.

$49
Hourglass
$49
Sephora
$49
Ulta

Hurraw Balm

We can't say enough good about this lip balm. Bar none, it's our favorite. There's a bajillion flavors to choose from, and some even offer a tint, but the best is the Moon Night Treatment with blue chamomile and vanilla. If lip masks are too heavy for you, swipe some of this goodness on your lips before you go to bed, and you'll wake up with your lips transformed into pillowy soft with nary a dry patch in sight. They're also organic, certified vegan and cruelty free, non-GMO and gluten free.

$9
Amazon

Coola Liplux SPF 30

You use SPF on your face, but do you use it on your lips? You should. If you don't, now's the time to start with Coola's Liplux balm, which nourishes and moisturizes dry lips with fruit butters like raspberry and avocado, while offering SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. it's made without gluten or oxybenzone, it's hypoallergenic, and it's cruelty free.

$10
$8
Dermstore
$12
Amazon
$10
Revolve

Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy

Fans of Kopari's coconut products already know that they've got the goods, and this cult favorite lip treatment is no exception. It's petroleum-free, formulated with olive-derived squalane, shea butter, and coconut oil (of course) so your lips are hydrated to perfection. Get one of the tinted shades for a hint of color when you want to wear it on its own, or layer it under your lipstick. It can also be used as an eye or cheek gloss, if you're feelin' fancy.

$13
Sephora
$13
Ulta
$13
Amazon

E.l.f. Ride or Die Lip Balm

Here's another option in the "tinted balm" arena, and it comes with a bonus: each "flavor" is scented. The balm itself is pretty intense, with jojoba oil and vegan collagen to repair and nourish dry lips. But add a sheer wash of color, like our fave Just Peachy (which, yes, smells like peaches), and this will surely become your ride or die, just like the name suggests.

$5
E.l.f.
$5
Walmart
$5
Ulta

Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

Surely you've heard of how good hyaluronic acid is for your skin, so of course you want to put that good stuff on your lips. Do it with this tinted balm, which uses konjac root to anchor the acids into your lips to seal in moisture and ward off environmental damage. It also has a little bit of a minty bite to it, and comes in clear, rose and chestnut shades so you can decorate your lips however you want while you're giving them the treatment they deserve.

$18
Kosas
$18
Sephora
$18
Nordstrom

Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick

Clean beauty that performs is totally a thing, and this lipstick is living proof. With four times the pigment of their previous lipsticks, Ilia has perfected their formula to offer powerful, hand-crafted customized color in a variety of shades that look stunning and last, but they also nourish your lips with organic castor seed oil. We love this bold red, but there's beautiful nude and pink shades to choose from, too.

 

$28
Ilia
$28
Sephora
$28
Nordstrom

100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Pomegranate Oil Anti Aging Lipstick

With full coverage and a satin finish, this lipstick will make you a believer in the power of fruit pigments, which is what gives this lippie its rich, long-lasting color. But it's also anti-aging, relying on pomegranate oil to keep your lips soft and youthful, while cocoa and shea butter keep 'em nourished and supple. Mwah!

$12-$30
100% Pure
$30
$24
Dermstore

Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick

When you want a just-ate-a-popsicle, lip-stained look that'll last, this unique lip color is the answer to your prayers. It gives you that just-blotted, diffused matte look, like it was just blotted... but it'll stay put. And when you want something a little less subtle, the color builds with ease. Choose from one of six vegan and cruelty-free colors (we love Crush, a hot raspberry pink).

$18
Glossier

While you're shopping for beauty products, check out our current must-buy products at Ulta.

—Originally published February 3, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT

