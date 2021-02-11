Laugh Riot: Inside Jennifer Aniston's Adorable Friendship With Adam Sandler

Weitere : "Just Go With It" Turns 10: E! News Rewind

By the time she first played one in the line of hotties who end up with the sweet man-child types he usually plays in his comedies, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler had already known each other for upward of 20 years.

They were practically still kids—"We were, like, 14," Aniston quipped on Jimmy Kimmel Live, exaggerating only a bit—when they first met in Los Angeles when she was dating one of his buddies (who has always remained nameless). Adam and Jen sat down at Jerry's Deli, bonded over pickles and started a friendship that's still going strong decades later.

"She crunched too loud," Sandler quipped to E! News' Will Marfuggi about his late-'80s lunch companion.

There was no mystery when it came to their instant connection, though Sandler admitted it never occurred to him that they'd become two of the most successful entertainers of their generation, let alone their respective high school classes.