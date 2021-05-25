18 Things Every Wine Lover Should Own

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder
"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri
"It's Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer
Happy National Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage like Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in Wine Country, chugging it at a sporting event like Sophie Turner, or using wine as a weapon (jk, sorta) à la Real Housewives, there are a few items every good wine lover should own.
Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Sparkling Wine Making Kit
This kit has the essentials (and instructions) that you need to make 5 bottles of your own sparkling wine. All of the equipment is reusable too, which means you just need another round of ingredients for your upcoming wine batches. Brooklyn Brew Shop also has a kit to make your own rosé if that's more your thing.
Rifle Paper Co. Stemless Wine Cup
Keep your drinks chilled for 9 hours with this stemless wine glass from Rifle Paper Co.'s collaboration with Corkcicle. I's shatter proof, triple-insulated, spill-resistant thanks its clear lid. There are 4 adorable colors to choose from
CO. by Colgate Later Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse
Don't let you love for vino stain your pearly white smile. Use this rinse before you sip to protect your teeth and prevent wine stains.
Wayfair Basics 36-Piece Wine Glass Set
This 36-piece set covers all of your basics: 12 white wine glasses, 12 red wine glasses and 12 champagne flutes. And at 75% off, it's a steal!
Epicureanist Foil Cutter
Stop wrecking your manicure removing wine bottle foil! With just a squeeze and a twist, this cutter does the trick and saves your fab fingers.
Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener
This compact, cordless and lightweight electric wine opener will uncork up to 50 bottles in one charge—plus, it'll pop out synthetic or natural corks with ease, so you won't be picking cork out of your wine. As if that's not enough, it features a simple two-button operation and a foil cutter.
Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer
Why bother with a stand-alone aerator when this one attaches to the bottle and aerates your red wine as it pours? Genius.
Corkcicle 3-in-1 Wine Chiller
Enjoy your white wine the right way with this nifty little number, which you can freeze and slip into your favorite bottle of chardonnay to cool it down—and keep it cool. Plus, it has a built-in aerator and an easy-pour spout, so now you have nobody to blame but yourself when you commit a party foul and spill.
Red Wine Stain Remover
That said, spills happen to the best of us, no matter how hard we try to be graceful while drinking. But luckily, this stain remover will restore your T-shirt, tablecloth or white couch back to its pristine state! Made from biodegradable surfactant, it works on old and new stains, is safe on colorfast washable fabrics, and it also removes stains left by berry juice, coffee and more.
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter
As beautiful as it is functional, this decanter was designed in Italy and crafted to create the perfect tasting experience, made to preserve the aroma of your wine and enhance its color. And the best part? It's dishwasher safe.
Wine Glass Markers
Ever been at a party and gotten your glass mixed up with someone else's? Don't rely on lipstick or fingerprints to find yours ever again. Just use one of these wine markers, and write your name on the glass. When you're done with your drink, just wipe it off with warm soapy water.
10 Piece World Travel Themed Wine Charm Set
Or you can help your guests keep their glasses straight with these charming, world travel-themed tags.
Ivation 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler
If you've gone from wine enthusiast to full-blown wine lover, getting a proper wine cooler is the next step of your obsession. This one aims to protect the quality and taste of your wines through stable temperature, an optimal level of humidity, and a smoked door to keep out harmful UV rays.
Legacy Wine Country Tote
This handy wine tote not only has two insulated wine bottle pouches, but it also comes with a cheese board and stainless-steel cheese knife, and a stainless steel corkscrew. Just fill the middle compartment with a ton of food, and you're good to go!
Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses- Set of 4
Continuing our theme of sipping outdoors, these stemless silicone glasses are a must-have. The BPA-free, 100% dishwasher safe set includes four shatter-proof glasses.
OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler
We also recommend the OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler, which comes in a great variety of colors. Its stainless steel design features an internal copper lining to keep your wine at the perfect temperature. And holds two standard wine pours so you're not constantly having to refill.
OtterBox LT 30 Trooper
Speaking of OtterBox, we'd be remiss if we didn't include their rugged LT 30 Trooper soft cooler as an outdoors must-have—it holds six bottles of wine! It also comes in a variety of colorways, quickly converts from shoulder carry to backpack carry and has a wide opening for easy access. Did we mention the premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice for over three days? And there's a bottle opener included, in case beer is more your style.
Wine Folly: The Master Guide
Whether you're a veteran vintner or you just enjoy the odd glass, you can always learn more about wine—and Wine Folly is the way to do it. Learn about over 100 different varietals of grapes, explore maps of wine regions, discover new food and wine airings, and more.
Now that your wine bar is stocked, check out these must-haves for the tequila drinkers in your life.
—Originally published May 25, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT