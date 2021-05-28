12 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're avid Anthropologie sale shoppers, and boy do they have a bargain for you in the form of their Memorial Day sale. This weekend, score an extra 40% off sale items, which means you can finally add those dresses, bags, home goods and more things you've been eyeing to your cart without hesitation. Plus, take 20% off ready-to-ship furniture and decor.
So below, shop the best deals we've found on clothing, accessories and home goods and more at Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale.
Othilia Titania Flounced Maxi Dress
This dress has summer written all over it! Just throw on some strappy sandals and you'll be the best dressed at your next BBQ.
Kit Tote Bag
Available in three neutral hues, this spacious tote bag is perfect for those of you headed back to the office.
Rica Embroidered Top
Add a pop of color to your outfit with this bold blouse. Also, how cute would it look with a pair of white denim and espadrilles?
Othilia Desdemona Mini Dress
This stunning dress is perfect for summer nights or as a beach cover-up. We love the soft pink shade, too!
Paige Sarah Ultra High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
We love Paige denim, and these slim, straight fit jeans are no exception. They hug you in all the right places and have pockets!
Percy Sweater Tank
This colorful sweater tank is perfect for layering in the coming months. Plus, if you're attending any Pride events, this tank is a must.
Rhonda Gingham Pants
We're a sucker for anything gingham nowadays and these pants are no exception. The purple and yellow combo is so unique and trendy for this summer, too.
All Roads Bloomfield Pillow
This handcrafted pillow will help add a pop of color to your bed or couch. We love the color combination and tassel details.
Pilcro The Cate Classic Buttondown
If you're in the market for a top that will take you from work to drinks on a Friday, this top is perfect. It's made of a comfy cotton you can wear all day.
Jam Jar Cloche Portable Speaker
How cool is this portable speaker? Not only will it provide high-quality, 360-degree sound in the chicest way, but it's Bluetooth-compatible.
Maeve Rigby Polo Tank
Polo tanks are so in right now, which makes this tank a smart buy! And it's only $18.
Monique Leggings
Available in four colors, these leggings will help you stretch, run and cycle in style.
Want to continue sale shopping? These are the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.
—Originally published May 20, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. PT