12 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals

All sale items ring up an extra 40% off--shop now!

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Mai 28, 2021 18:30Tags
We're avid Anthropologie sale shoppers, and boy do they have a bargain for you in the form of their Memorial Day sale. This weekend, score an extra 40% off sale items, which means you can finally add those dresses, bags, home goods and more things you've been eyeing to your cart without hesitation. Plus, take 20% off ready-to-ship furniture and decor.

So below, shop the best deals we've found on clothing, accessories and home goods and more at Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale.

Othilia Titania Flounced Maxi Dress

This dress has summer written all over it! Just throw on some strappy sandals and you'll be the best dressed at your next BBQ.

$198
$60
Anthropologie

Kit Tote Bag

Available in three neutral hues, this spacious tote bag is perfect for those of you headed back to the office.

$88
$39
Anthropologie

Rica Embroidered Top

Add a pop of color to your outfit with this bold blouse. Also, how cute would it look with a pair of white denim and espadrilles?

$118
$42
Anthropologie

Othilia Desdemona Mini Dress

This stunning dress is perfect for summer nights or as a beach cover-up. We love the soft pink shade, too!

$218
$72
Anthropologie

Paige Sarah Ultra High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans

We love Paige denim, and these slim, straight fit jeans are no exception. They hug you in all the right places and have pockets!

$229
$84
Anthropologie

Percy Sweater Tank

This colorful sweater tank is perfect for layering in the coming months. Plus, if you're attending any Pride events, this tank is a must.

$88
$36
Anthropologie

Rhonda Gingham Pants

We're a sucker for anything gingham nowadays and these pants are no exception. The purple and yellow combo is so unique and trendy for this summer, too.

$138
$48
Anthropologie

All Roads Bloomfield Pillow

This handcrafted pillow will help add a pop of color to your bed or couch. We love the color combination and tassel details.

$98
$36
Anthropologie

Pilcro The Cate Classic Buttondown

If you're in the market for a top that will take you from work to drinks on a Friday, this top is perfect. It's made of a comfy cotton you can wear all day.

$118
$42
Anthropologie

Jam Jar Cloche Portable Speaker

How cool is this portable speaker? Not only will it provide high-quality, 360-degree sound in the chicest way, but it's Bluetooth-compatible.

$80
$33
Anthropologie

Maeve Rigby Polo Tank

Polo tanks are so in right now, which makes this tank a smart buy! And it's only $18.

$58
$18
Anthropologie

Monique Leggings

Available in four colors, these leggings will help you stretch, run and cycle in style.

$58
$24
Anthropologie

Want to continue sale shopping? These are the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.

—Originally published May 20, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. PT

