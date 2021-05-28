Ariana GrandeFreundschaftKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

10 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

Don't miss out on tops in fresh summer hues, flattering leggings, shorts and more.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Mai 28, 2021 12:00Tags
E-Comm: Lululemon Memorial Day Sale

We love Lululemon, but a shopping spree at the athletic apparel retailer can get pretty pricey. That's why when we hear about a good deal, we strike!

Below, our 10 favorite Memorial Day sale finds from Lululemon. From tops in fresh summer hues to comfortable shorts and playful leggings, you'll want to snatch up these deals before they sell out. 

lesen
Gloss Trim Run 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve

Pop on this lightweight long sleeve in a cheerful coral shade on cool summer nights or chilly morning runs. Plus, it features an ultra-flattering fit and thumbholes!

$108
$54
Lululemon

Surge Short Liner Bold Lines

Nothing is going to break your stride with these shorts! Not only are they stylish, but they have No-Stink Zinc™ technology to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.

$88
$64
Lululemon

Swift Speed High-Rise Tight

Workout outfits don't have to be drab, just add a fun printed legging like this one to your activewear collection. Plus, these leggings have side pockets and a secure back pocket!

$128
$99
Lululemon

Align™ Short

Warm weather calls for chic biker shorts like these. Whether you wear these shorts to break a sweat or add on an oversized tee for an easy post-workout look, you'll look so stylish!

$58
$39
Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

Make a show-stopping statement at the gym with this tee. It features mesh construction for breathability and minimal seams to reduce chafe.

$78
$54
Lululemon

City Sweat French Terry Jogger

Made for the man on the move, these joggers will help you look fresh in no time after your workout.

$118
$59
Lululemon

Engineered Warmth Jogger

Mix these joggers with a weekend morning at home and you have the ultimate combo!

$138
$109
Lululemon

Lightweight Run Kit Short Sleeve

Made with sweat-wicking fabric, this colorful tee will help you from feeling and looking soaked in sweat post-workout.

$74
$54
Lululemon

Invigorate High Rise Tight

How amazing is this periwinkle hue for summer? Not to mention, these leggings are made out of a breathable material that offers a four-way stretch.

$128
$99
Lululemon

It's A Tie Tee

Looked snatched at the gym with this adorable shirt that has super-soft fabric and a tie-waist.

$68
$49
Lululemon

For more deals, check out the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.

—Originally published May 19, 2020, at 5:47 p.m. PT

