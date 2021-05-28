10 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love Lululemon, but a shopping spree at the athletic apparel retailer can get pretty pricey. That's why when we hear about a good deal, we strike!
Below, our 10 favorite Memorial Day sale finds from Lululemon. From tops in fresh summer hues to comfortable shorts and playful leggings, you'll want to snatch up these deals before they sell out.
Gloss Trim Run 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve
Pop on this lightweight long sleeve in a cheerful coral shade on cool summer nights or chilly morning runs. Plus, it features an ultra-flattering fit and thumbholes!
Surge Short Liner Bold Lines
Nothing is going to break your stride with these shorts! Not only are they stylish, but they have No-Stink Zinc™ technology to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight
Workout outfits don't have to be drab, just add a fun printed legging like this one to your activewear collection. Plus, these leggings have side pockets and a secure back pocket!
Align™ Short
Warm weather calls for chic biker shorts like these. Whether you wear these shorts to break a sweat or add on an oversized tee for an easy post-workout look, you'll look so stylish!
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Make a show-stopping statement at the gym with this tee. It features mesh construction for breathability and minimal seams to reduce chafe.
City Sweat French Terry Jogger
Made for the man on the move, these joggers will help you look fresh in no time after your workout.
Engineered Warmth Jogger
Mix these joggers with a weekend morning at home and you have the ultimate combo!
Lightweight Run Kit Short Sleeve
Made with sweat-wicking fabric, this colorful tee will help you from feeling and looking soaked in sweat post-workout.
Invigorate High Rise Tight
How amazing is this periwinkle hue for summer? Not to mention, these leggings are made out of a breathable material that offers a four-way stretch.
It's A Tie Tee
Looked snatched at the gym with this adorable shirt that has super-soft fabric and a tie-waist.
—Originally published May 19, 2020, at 5:47 p.m. PT