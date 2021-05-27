Best Memorial Day Sale Home Deals 2021: Overstock, Wayfair, Sur La Table & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Memorial Day long weekend is a great time to take on some home improvement projects. Lucky for us, there are fantastic deals on furniture, decor and more!
At Overstock, save up to 70% off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping! And at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off during the Memorial Day Clearance Sale, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more. For the cooking fanatics, enjoy up to 50% off at Sur La Table, plus take an extra 20% off clearance. Plus, Serena & Lily is offering 20% off your purchase with code DIVEIN
We've rounded up the best home deals that have already started. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
AeroGarden: Take 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER20 (through 5/31).
All Modern: Shop the Memorial Day Clearance to save up to 65% off, plus get an extra 15% off with code LETSGO (until 5/26)!
Anthropologie: Score an extra 40% off sale home items.
Apt2B Furniture and Home Decor: Take 15% off sitewide, 20% Off Orders $2,999+ or 25% Off Orders $3,999+ (through 5/31).
Brandless: All bundles are 25% off or more through 5/31.
Brooklinen: Score 15% off sitewide with no minimum purchases (5/26-6/2).
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide through 5/27 with code: MEMORIAL25.
Buffy: Score 15% off your order with code: CHILLOUT (until 5/31).
Casper: Enjoy 15% off mattresses (10% off Element), plus 10% off everything else with code MEMDAY (until 6/7).
Cleancult: Take 30% off any cleaning products purchase with code SUMMER30 (until 5/31).
Coop Home Goods: Score 15% off with code MEMDAY (5/28-5/31).
Corkcicle: Take 20% off sitewide (Excludes Rifle Paper Co., Star Wars, Minnie).
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and décor (5/27-5/31).
Etsy: Get up to 20% off on select outdoor furniture, firepits, garden accessories, lawn games, and more at The Etsy Outdoor Sales Event.
Fotile: The global high-end kitchen appliance brand is offering up to $200 off their most popular appliances on Amazon through 6/4.
Frontgate: Score up to 40% off sitewide + extra savings on sale.
Health-Ade: Take 25% off on all products (excluding subscriptions) with code GUT25 (5/28 – 6/30).
Hedley & Bennett: Enjoy 20% off orders over $99 sitewide (5/28-5/31).
Home Depot: Get up to 30% off select furniture, 25% off select bedding & bath linens, 25% off select wall décor, 20% off outdoor entertainment, up to 15% off flatware (through 6/2).
Joss & Main: Score 20% off select styles with code TAKE20 (until 5/31).
Lulu & Georgia: Save big on home decor and furnishings! Take 15% off $500+ with code MDW15, 20% off $1000+ with code MDW20, or 25% off 1500+ with code MDW25 (5/27-5/31).
Mattress Firm: Memorial Day Secret Sale (online only) take an extra 15% off with code: SECRET, exclusions apply. Plus, enjoy stacked daily deals (5/28-5/31).
Modsy: Get up to 30% off furniture and home décor through 6/1.
Molekule: Save over $225 off on purifier bundles.
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off luxury bamboo sheets when you use the code SUMMER at checkout (5/28-5/31).
Overstock: Save up to 70% off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Pretty Litter: Get 20% off sitewide, plus a free star toy when you use the code MEMORIAL20 (5/28-5/31).
Parachute: Score 20% off everything (5/28-5/31).
Purple: Get up to $400 off mattress + bundle (until 6/7).
Redbubble: Use the discount code FINDYOURTHING to get 20%-60% off everything (5/28- 6/1).
Rifle Piper Co: Score 25% off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) when you use the promo code BLOOM (5/26-6/1).
Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide using the code MEMORIAL20 (5/27-5/31).
Serena & Lily: Score 20% off your purchase with code DIVEIN (until 6/1).
Shabby Chic: Take advantage of the sale on sale items with code EXTRA20, saving you an extra 20% off sale bedding, furniture, decor and more (5/27-5/31).
Sips By: Score 20% off full sized tea with code FAVORITETEA or 50% off first personalized subscription box with code MEMORIAL (5/28-5/31).
Sleep Number: Enjoy 40% off furniture (5/27-5/31).
SunHaven: Score $150 off furniture sets for any first-time customers with code: MEMORIAL150 (5/28-5/31).
Sur La Table: Save up to 50% off, plus take an extra 20% off clearance (5/27-5/31).
Tineco: Save up to $50 off their best-selling floor washers including the iFloor 3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum ($40 off) and iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum ($50 off) through 5/31.
T.J. Maxx: Take advantage of major markdowns on home essentials.
Walmart: Score major savings on TVs, outdoor must-haves, mattresses and more (until 5/31).
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off during the Memorial Day Clearance Sale, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more
Williams Sonoma: Shop up to 75% off clearance items.
Need more home decor inspo? Check out Everything You Need to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Beach Oasis.
—Originally published May 15, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT