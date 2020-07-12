How JoJo Siwa Became the Reigning Tween Queen

As a Dance Moms cast member, she shared in JoJo's Guide to the Sweet Life, most of her week was consumed with rehearsals at the studios in both Pittsburgh and L.A. "We filmed Tuesday through Saturday and each day had a specific purpose," she wrote. "Tuesday was interview day. Each interview took about two hours. Wednesday was Pyramid. Thursdays we had rehearsal and Friday we had rehearsal in the morning, then traveled to wherever our competition was that weekend. Then Saturday, of course, was competition day!"

With some 40 hours of her week back, she suddenly had time to devote to her other ventures—namely, the YouTube channel she launched in 2015 to share house tours, hair tutorials, dance lessons and her long-held dream of turning her signature bow-adorned side pony into an accessories line.

"My manager literally just called Claire's and was like, 'I need to speak with corporate,' and wiggled her way in," Siwa recalled to AdAge of how the 2016 release came to pass. "Then she got hold of this girl and asked her the next time she was in California to let us know and she was like, 'Well, actually, I am flying out tomorrow.' But then she said her schedule is full so maybe we could do it the next time. And my manager was like, 'Actually, we'll just meet you in the lobby of your hotel, where are you staying?'"