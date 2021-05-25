Best Memorial Day Sale Fashion Deals 2021: Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Shopbop & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready for Memorial Day long weekend? Here's a little something to put you in the mood: there's some great sales on fashion over the holiday!
At Anthropologie, you can save an extra 25% off sale items. Shopbop is offering up to 50% off must-have brands during their Designer Sale. And Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale begins tomorrow, which means you can save up to 50% off thousands of items through 6/6.
But that's not all. We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, so shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
8 Other Reasons: Get 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY + complimentary mask (3pk) with purchase.
Adidas: Save up to 50% off athletic gear for men and women.
Aerosoles: Score 30%-50% sandals and more footwear until 6/2.
Amy O: Get 15% off jewelry when you use the promo code AAPIMONTH at checkout.
Anthropologie: Save an extra 25% off sale items.
Asos: Save 25% on your purchase when you use the promo code MEMDAY at checkout.
Bandier: Save big during the Memorial Day Flash Sale with an extra 30% off the sale price (5/26-5/31).
Ban.do: Score 25% off the Current Obsessions Sale + Sunglasses GWP for order $50+ now through 6/2.
Bare Necessities: Select bras starting at $19.99 and up, select panties $4.99 and up, select shapewear 30% off, select swimwear up to 30% off and select sleepwear up to 50% off until 6/2.
Ba&sh: Take 30% off select styles now through 5/31.
BaubleBar: Save 20% when you use the promo code SALE20 and get an additional 20% off items currently on sale (5/26-5/31).
Beyond Yoga: Save an additional 25% off sale items, up to 75%. No code needed (5/25-5/31).
BlankNYC: Get 20% off sitewide (5/29-5/31).
Bloomingdale's: Get 60-70% off clearance items and 30-50% off wear-now styles until 5/31.
Bzees: Score 20% off Sitewide + free shipping with code: SUMMERFUN (5/28-6/1).
CALPAK: Get 20% off regular-priced luggage and an extra 10% off sale luggage, no code needed.
Calzedonia: Stock up on swimwear with all bikini sets $49 5/28-5/31.
Carbon38: Save up to 80% off select styles of athletic gear and athleisure.
Cotton On: Save 30% off on Body Swim (5/27-5/31).
Commando: Score 40% off Commando staples now through 6/1 during their Get Back Out There Sale.
Comrad: Get 25% off when you spend $60. Get 30% off when you spend $80. Get 35% off when you spend $100 (5/26 - 5/31).
DiscountGlasses.com: Save 30% off your purchase with code MEMORIALDAY30 (5/27-7/1).
Discover Night: Buy one face mask, get one free when you use the promo code HELLOSUMMER (5/28-5/31).
DL1961: Score 20% off sitewide with code HelloSummer (through 5/31).
Draper James: Get an additional 30% off sale items from Reese Witherspoon's clothing line (5/27-5/31).
DSW: Shop hundreds of sandals and summer styles for $20 and under!
Eberjey: Save big and score an extra 20% off sale items with promo code: EXTRA20 (5/28-5/31).
Electric Picks: Save 20% on jewelry when you use the promo code Memorial20 (5/28-5/31).
Electric Yoga: Use the code MEMORIAL to save 35% on everything through 5/31.
Farfetch: Save over 50% off on thousands of items.
Favorite Daughter: Get 30% off select styles from Sara and Erin Foster's brand when you use the promo code HOLIDAY30.
Fossil: Get an extra 40% off sale styles when you use the promo code HISUMMER (5/24-5/31).
Franco Sarto: Save 25% sitewide when you use the code SUMMERSTYLE at checkout (5/27- 6/1).
Good American: Save up to 60% off on sale items from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Goya: Take 15% off sitewide with code: GOYAMEMORIAL (5/28-5/31).
I'MMANY: Score an extra 15% off all sale styles with code: EXTRA15 (now through 5/31).
Isotoner: Get 30% off sitewide + free shipping with code MEMORIAL (5/27-6/1).
Intimissmi: All bras are $19 (5/28-5/31).
Joe's Jeans: Use the promo code WELCOMESUMMER to save 30% sitewide (5/24-6/1).
Kohl's: Get Memorial Day must-haves on sale at a major discount.
Levi's: Take 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off sale with code SMILE (until 6/1).
Lilias Active: Save up to 40% off sitewide, no promo code needed (5/27- 5/31).
Lord & Taylor: Use the promo code SUMMER25 to save 25% on select items (5/27-5/31).
Lucy Paris: Save 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 (5/28 to 6/1).
Macy's: Take 20-60% off your purchase plus an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY from (5/26-5/31).
Melinda Maria: Now through 6/3, score 40-80% off select styles, plus flash daily deals with high markdowns.
Missguided: Save 60% sitewide (through 6/2).
ModCloth: Save 30% on full-priced items and an additional 50% on sale items (5/27-5/31).
New York & Co.: Save from 50% on everything (5/28-5/30).
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% off thousands of items during their Half-Yearly Sale (5/26-6/6).
Onzie: Get 25% off the entire site when you use the promo code MEMORIAL (5/28-5/31).
Privé Revaux: Score 25% off sitewide with code: 25OFF (5/27-5/31).
Puma: Use the promo code EXTRA20 to save 20% on athletic shoes, apparel, and more (5/28-5/31).
Radley London: Save up to 30% off on hundreds of handbag styles.
Redbubble: Use the discount code FINDYOURTHING to get 20% - 60% off everything (5/28- 6/1).
Richer Poorer: Save on bestsellers with up to $10 off on packs (5/27-5/31).
Rifle Piper Co: Score 25% off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) when you use the promo code BLOOM (5/26-6/1).
River Left: Get 25% off sitewide using the code SUMMER2021 (5/28-6/3)
Saylor: Extra 15% off sitewide (5/31).
Sonix: Buy 2 phone cases get the 3rd case for free with promo code B2G1FREE (5/28-5/31).
State Cashmere: Save 15% sitewide when you use the promo code MDW2021 (through 5/31).
Shopbop: New items are constantly being added to the sale section, where you can shop thousands of options at up to 70% off!
Sundry: Score an extra 30% off sale items; final discounts up to 70% off code EXTRA30 (5/25-5/31).
Ted Baker: Save up to 40% off all men's and women's clothing.
Ten Wilde: Save a 40% off on sale jewelry and accessories through 5/31.
Threadless: $12 Tees + up to 50% off everything (5/28-6/3).
Threads for Thought: Score 30% off sitewide.
Totes: Get 30% off sitewide with code MDAY at Totes (5/27-6/1).
Urban Armor Gear: Score 20% off sitewide (5/28-5/31).
Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 30% off sale styles (5/30-5/31).
Venus: Spend $100, get $40 toward your next purchase (5/29-5/30), score 15% off sitewide (5/31).
Victoria Emerson: Save up to 75% off (5/28-5/31).
Vitamin A: Score up to 60% off (5/27-5/31)
Zodiac Shoes: Save 25% off sitewide when you use the promo code SUNSHINE at checkout (5/28-6/2).
—Originally published May 15, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT