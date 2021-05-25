KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Best Memorial Day Sale Fashion Deals 2021: Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Shopbop & More

Save big on fab fashion to take you from spring into summer.

Mai 25, 2021
Are you ready for Memorial Day long weekend? Here's a little something to put you in the mood: there's some great sales on fashion over the holiday!

At Anthropologie, you can save an extra 25% off sale items. Shopbop is offering up to 50% off must-have brands during their Designer Sale. And Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale begins tomorrow, which means you can save up to 50% off thousands of items through 6/6.

But that's not all. We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, so shop below and enjoy all the good sales!

We've Rounded Up the Best Memorial Day 2021 Sales, From A to Z

8 Other Reasons: Get 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY + complimentary mask (3pk) with purchase. 

Adidas: Save up to 50% off athletic gear for men and women.

Aerosoles: Score 30%-50% sandals and more footwear until 6/2.

Amy O: Get 15% off jewelry when you use the promo code AAPIMONTH at checkout.

Anthropologie: Save an extra 25% off sale items.

Asos: Save 25% on your purchase when you use the promo code MEMDAY at checkout.

Bandier: Save big during the Memorial Day Flash Sale with an extra 30% off the sale price (5/26-5/31).

Ban.do: Score 25% off the Current Obsessions Sale + Sunglasses GWP for order $50+ now through 6/2.

Bare Necessities: Select bras starting at $19.99 and up, select panties $4.99 and up, select shapewear 30% off, select swimwear up to 30% off and select sleepwear up to 50% off until 6/2.

Ba&sh: Take 30% off select styles now through 5/31.

BaubleBar: Save 20% when you use the promo code SALE20 and get an additional 20% off items currently on sale (5/26-5/31).

Beyond Yoga: Save an additional 25% off sale items, up to 75%. No code needed (5/25-5/31).

BlankNYC: Get 20% off sitewide (5/29-5/31).

Bloomingdale's: Get 60-70% off clearance items and 30-50% off wear-now styles until 5/31.

Bzees: Score 20% off Sitewide + free shipping with code: SUMMERFUN (5/28-6/1).

CALPAK: Get 20% off regular-priced luggage and an extra 10% off sale luggage, no code needed.

Calzedonia: Stock up on swimwear with all bikini sets $49 5/28-5/31.

Carbon38: Save up to 80% off select styles of athletic gear and athleisure.

Cotton On: Save 30% off on Body Swim (5/27-5/31).

Commando: Score 40% off Commando staples now through 6/1 during their Get Back Out There Sale.

Comrad: Get 25% off when you spend $60. Get 30% off when you spend $80. Get 35% off when you spend $100 (5/26 - 5/31).

DiscountGlasses.com: Save 30% off your purchase with code MEMORIALDAY30 (5/27-7/1).

Discover Night: Buy one face mask, get one free when you use the promo code HELLOSUMMER (5/28-5/31).

DL1961: Score 20% off sitewide with code HelloSummer (through 5/31).

Draper James: Get an additional 30% off sale items from Reese Witherspoon's clothing line (5/27-5/31).

DSW: Shop hundreds of sandals and summer styles for $20 and under!

Eberjey: Save big and score an extra 20% off sale items with promo code: EXTRA20 (5/28-5/31).

Electric Picks: Save 20% on jewelry when you use the promo code Memorial20 (5/28-5/31). 

Today's Best Sales: Fenty Beauty, Dermstore, Free People & More

Electric Yoga: Use the code MEMORIAL to save 35% on everything through 5/31.

Farfetch: Save over 50% off on thousands of items.

Favorite Daughter: Get 30% off select styles from Sara and Erin Foster's brand when you use the promo code HOLIDAY30.

Fossil: Get an extra 40% off sale styles when you use the promo code HISUMMER (5/24-5/31).

Franco Sarto: Save 25% sitewide when you use the code SUMMERSTYLE at checkout (5/27- 6/1).

Good American: Save up to 60% off on sale items from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

Goya: Take 15% off sitewide with code: GOYAMEMORIAL (5/28-5/31).

I'MMANY: Score an extra 15% off all sale styles with code: EXTRA15 (now through 5/31).

Isotoner: Get 30% off sitewide + free shipping with code MEMORIAL (5/27-6/1).

Intimissmi: All bras are $19 (5/28-5/31).

Joe's Jeans: Use the promo code WELCOMESUMMER to save 30% sitewide (5/24-6/1).

Kohl's: Get Memorial Day must-haves on sale at a major discount.

Levi's: Take 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off sale with code SMILE (until 6/1).

Lilias Active: Save up to 40% off sitewide, no promo code needed (5/27- 5/31).

Lord & Taylor: Use the promo code SUMMER25 to save 25% on select items (5/27-5/31). 

Lucy Paris: Save 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 (5/28 to 6/1).

Macy's: Take 20-60% off your purchase plus an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY from (5/26-5/31).

Melinda Maria: Now through 6/3, score 40-80% off select styles, plus flash daily deals with high markdowns.

Missguided: Save 60% sitewide (through 6/2).

ModCloth: Save 30% on full-priced items and an additional 50% on sale items (5/27-5/31).

New York & Co.: Save from 50% on everything (5/28-5/30).

19 Amazon Products That Do What They Promise

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% off thousands of items during their Half-Yearly Sale (5/26-6/6).

Onzie: Get 25% off the entire site when you use the promo code MEMORIAL (5/28-5/31).

Privé Revaux: Score 25% off sitewide with code: 25OFF (5/27-5/31).

Puma: Use the promo code EXTRA20 to save 20% on athletic shoes, apparel, and more (5/28-5/31).

Radley London: Save up to 30% off on hundreds of handbag styles.

Redbubble: Use the discount code FINDYOURTHING to get 20% - 60% off everything (5/28- 6/1).

Richer Poorer: Save on bestsellers with up to $10 off on packs (5/27-5/31).

Rifle Piper Co: Score 25% off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) when you use the promo code BLOOM (5/26-6/1).

River Left: Get 25% off sitewide using the code SUMMER2021 (5/28-6/3)

Saylor: Extra 15% off sitewide (5/31).

Sonix: Buy 2 phone cases get the 3rd case for free with promo code B2G1FREE (5/28-5/31).

State Cashmere: Save 15% sitewide when you use the promo code MDW2021 (through 5/31).

Shopbop: New items are constantly being added to the sale section, where you can shop thousands of options at up to 70% off!

Sundry: Score an extra 30% off sale items; final discounts up to 70% off code EXTRA30 (5/25-5/31).

Ted Baker: Save up to 40% off all men's and women's clothing.

Ten Wilde: Save a 40% off on sale jewelry and accessories through 5/31.

Threadless: $12 Tees + up to 50% off everything (5/28-6/3).

Threads for Thought: Score 30% off sitewide.

Totes: Get 30% off sitewide with code MDAY at Totes (5/27-6/1).

Urban Armor Gear: Score 20% off sitewide (5/28-5/31).

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 30% off sale styles (5/30-5/31).

Venus: Spend $100, get $40 toward your next purchase (5/29-5/30), score 15% off sitewide (5/31).

Victoria Emerson: Save up to 75% off (5/28-5/31).

Vitamin A: Score up to 60% off (5/27-5/31)

Zodiac Shoes: Save 25% off sitewide when you use the promo code SUNSHINE at checkout (5/28-6/2).

Looking for more deals? Check out the best finds from Wayfair's Memorial Day sale.

—Originally published May 15, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT

