JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Cheers to National Mimosa Day With These Must-Haves

Shop mimosa essentials from Etsy, Anthropologie and more!

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Mai 16, 2021 11:00Tags
Life/StyleEssenWohnenShop With E!Daily DealsShop Home
E-Comm: National Mimosa DayE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a mimosa? The brunch beverage is foolproof to mix together and can be made in any juice flavor, from pineapple to peach to classic orange. The perfect day to celebrate this beloved cocktail—and to sip on one, at that—is National Mimosa Day, May 16. 

Celebrate with us by shopping the mimosa essentials below from Etsy, Anthropologie and more. Cheers!

lesen
This Summer's Trendiest Sips

Waterfall Flute

Beautiful champagne glasses are a must for sipping a mimosa. The ombré and 24k gold rims are super eye-catching, too!

$16
Anthropologie

Mimosa Scented Bath Salt by TheGuiltyPleasureBox

Relax and unwind with mimosa-scented crystal-cut epsom salts! We love how the bath salts come in an equally chic mimosa bottle.

$10
Etsy

Top Stories

1

Amanda, Who Appeared On Soft White Underbelly, Passes Away

2

Jeopardy! Mentions Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Past Romance

3

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Dazzle in Swimsuits and Evening Gowns

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca is a classic prosecco choice for mixing up mimosas. Have it delivered to your doorstep thanks to Drizly. 

$16
Drizly

Mimosa Cotton Candy by ChocolateStorybook

Top off your mimosa with some delicious handcrafted cotton candy that tastes like champagne and orange juice.

$5
Etsy

Bottomless Mimosas Candle by TheSecretOwlShop

There's nothing like a mimosa-scented candle to get you in the spirit. This candle will fill your space with a lovely citrus scent.

$11
Etsy

Sugarfina Champagne Bears

Need a mimosa fix without the hangover? Snack on these champagne-flavored gummy bears

$10
Amazon

Grapefruit Mimosa Whipped Goat Milk Creamy Soap Luxury Body Wash

Or you can shower in the scent of your favorite beverage. This handmade body wash made with goat milk smells of a grapefruit mimosa.

$15
Amazon Handmade

Personalized Stemless Glasses by PartyFlutes

How cute are these personalized flutes? There's tons of colors and fonts to choose from, too!

$11
Etsy

Santa Margherita Prosecco

Another great prosecco option is this one with hints of peach, pineapple, Rennet apples and sweet flowers. Get it delivered to your door with Total Wine.

 

$21
Drizly

WoodWick HearthWick Flame Seaside Mimosa Medium Jar Candle

For another mimosa-scented candle, check out this WoodWick option that burns with a satisfying crackle. It has the scent of citrus and champagne grapes.

$20
Bed Bath and Beyond

Soleil Mimosa Pineapple

If you're not looking to figure out the perfect prosecco and juice combo on your own, these mimosas are already pre-made for you. They have a yummy pineapple flavor. 

$13
Drizly

Mimosa Bar Kit by Stricklingmelody

You don't need to be at a restaurant to enjoy bottomless mimosas. This kit has everything you need to great the ultimate, Instagramable mimosa bar.

$22
Etsy

Mimosional Wreck T-Shirt by DesignRealm

Are you a mimosional wreck? This shirt is for you. Plus, you can choose from dozens of colors.

$20
Etsy

Libbey Make Your Own Mimosa Bar Six-Piece Carafe and Garnish Bowl Set

How about a mimosa bar for National Mimosa Day? These carafes with garnish bowls allow you to put together all different flavors, from blood orange to pineapple. 

$33
The Home Depot

Food Network Four-Piece Modesto Champagne Flute Set

If you're looking for a more modestly priced champagne flute set, don't miss out on this great sale. You'll get four classic champagne flutes for only $11. 

$20
$11
Kohl's

Up next: Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval.

Top Stories

1

Amanda, Who Appeared On Soft White Underbelly, Passes Away

2

Jeopardy! Mentions Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Past Romance

3

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Dazzle in Swimsuits and Evening Gowns

4

Henry Cavill Slams Critics as He Announces He Is "Very Happy in Love"

5

Justin Timberlake's Son Silas Is the Cutest Little Jedi