Don't Lose That Loving Feeling: See the Stars of Top Gun Then and Now

Tom Cruise's relentless youthfulness notwithstanding, it's been 35 years since Top Gun opened in theaters and took up residence in the cultural lexicon with its sleek fighter jets, iconic call signs, perfect soundtrack, shirtless volleyball, bar-room serenade and endlessly quotable dialogue. And the creature comforts that the delicious morsel of a buddy-action-military drama that it always provides upon rewatching are not to be discounted.
Top Gun: Maverick—the years-in-development sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, which made $354 million worldwide, put director Tony Scott on the map, and inspired countless future fighter pilots—was supposed to land in theaters last summer. And then at Christmas time. And now it's going to miss its re-re-scheduled July 2 arrival as well.
But after what will be a 17-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business decisions, is now due to touch down in wide release Nov. 19. Count this one among the hotly anticipated releases that will benefit from a big-screen experience, so Paramount just wanted to be more calm, calculated Iceman than risk-happy Maverick when it came to the mission ahead.
Guess what is in theaters, though.
That's right, it's Top Gun, in 150 Dolby Cinemas at AMC theaters across the U.S. for a week-long engagement starting May 13. Which is now Top Gun Day.
Moreover, there's a new release of the movie available for digital and Blu-ray purchase featuring four hours of bonus content, including interviews with Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
(Originally published May 16, 2020, at 7 a.m. PT)