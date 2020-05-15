See Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel’s Sweet Surprise for Nurse Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel pulled off the sweetest surprise for one lucky healthcare worker.

During Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo honored wellness nurse Samantha Brown, who has been helping seniors at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. Because her patients are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, Samantha said that they've been taking extra steps to keep them connected with their families as they continue to practice social distancing.

"We're a big family," she told the late night host, joking that her job is like having 100 grandparents. "What really keeps us going is we're a great team, all my coworkers, superiors, you know. We're in it together. We always have each other's backs and we really love these residents. And these residents are our families and just do it because it's just something that we do."

"They are cut off from visitors," she continued. "We do have these iPads—it's almost like a robot—where we really try to FaceTime calls with them and as much activity through that iPad as possible so they can see their family members. But, otherwise, they're isolated."