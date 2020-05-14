EXKLUSIV

You Must Watch Chris Evans and Brother Scott Play "Couples Challenge"

How well do you really know your sibling?! 

It's a question many may be asking themselves during the Coronavirus pandemic as Americans continue to stay home and spend even more time with their closest family members.

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's all-new The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chris Evans and his brother Scott Evans appeared on the show from their home. And spoiler alert: Host Jimmy Fallon wanted them to take on the Couples Challenge: Bro Edition with a twist to see if they really, truly are bros.

"I ask you questions and you both have you eyes closed and all you do is either point at yourself or your brother and if you both point to the same person, you get one point," Jimmy explained to his guests who quickly sensed this was going to be good. "Never open your eyes." 

Sounds simple, right? But as it turns out, it's simple and absolutely hilarious.

Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

Jimmy quickly asks the hard-hitting questions like who's more fun at a sleepover? It's totally Scott.

As for who is most likely to casually bring up how many pushups they can do? Well, Chris takes that one. 

We'd tell you all their questions and answers but you have to watch the video above to find out more. 

"We just play games," Chris shared on the show when describing his new reality. "Wiffle ball is the thing right now. Some days I'm on point."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

