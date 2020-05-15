Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's almost Memorial Day long weekend! It'll be nice to have a little break before summer kicks in, but it's also a great time to shop!

Tons of brands are offering big markdowns on their spring stock (and in some cases, incentive to buy their new summer offerings, too!). Not only is it a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, decor and everything in between.

We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, beauty and home that have already started (make sure you check back, because we'll be adding more as the week goes on!). Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!