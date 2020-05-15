Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

iStock
Fr., Mai. 15, 2020
It's almost Memorial Day long weekend! It'll be nice to have a little break before summer kicks in, but it's also a great time to shop!
Tons of brands are offering big markdowns on their spring stock (and in some cases, incentive to buy their new summer offerings, too!). Not only is it a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, decor and everything in between.
We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, beauty and home that have already started (make sure you check back, because we'll be adding more as the week goes on!). Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
7 For All Mankind: Save 40% off sitewide with code SUMMER (5/18-5/26)!
Bloomingdale's: Save 30% to 50% off a large selection of regular price clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags and more, and take an extra 50% off clearance items marked "EXTRA 50% OFF" (until 5/25)!
Chinese Laundry: Grab some great deals on shoes with 50% off sale items using code YAY25 (until 5/30)!
Earth Shoes: Save up to 75% off during the Earth Shoes 50th Birthday Sale, including sneakers, sandals, flats, wedges and more for women and men!
Kenny Flowers: Use code MDW to get 20% off your entire order when you buy three or more items (until 5/25)!
Kohl's: Shop the Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with promo code SERVICE10 (from 5/21 to 5/25)!
Missguided: Take 50% off everything plus an extra 15% off Memorial Day Styles with code MEM15!
Nordstrom: Save big on brands such as The Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Adidas, UGG and more at up to 60% off in The Clearance Sale!
Osprey: Nab 25% off select summer items and up to 40% off the previous season's products, plus free shipping and returns (until 5/25)!
Outdoor Voices: Shop the OV Extra Sale for up to 50% off select styles including bras, leggings, pullovers, skorts and more!
Prana: Save from 25% to 30% off on select styles, plus get free shipping (until 5/25)!
Rainbow Shops: Take 10% off everything sitewide, no code needed, for the entire month of May!
Sock It To Me: Save an extra 50% off all sale items (until 5/30)!
Splendid: Save 40% off sitewide (exclusions apply) with code THISISBIG (until 5/25)!
Marc Jacobs Beauty: Take an extra 10% off restocked and newly-added sale items for savings up to 60% off regular price by using code SALE10!
Moroccanoil: Hydrate yourself (and your hair!) with the Moroccanoil Water Bottle and Smoothing Mask Packette for only $90!
Nordstrom: The Clearance Sale has beauty items from brands such as MAC, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more up to 60% off!
Sephora: Stock up on haircare essentials from Alterna, Ouai and more at 50% off (until 5/20)!
Spongelle: Use code GIVE20 to save 20% off sitewide (until 5/31)!
Ulta: Save 50% off haircare essentials, with new deals every day (until 5/30)!
Awara: The natural, eco-friendly mattress company will give you $300 off any mattress purchase!
Bed Bath and Beyond: Save up to 40% on your outdoor oasis, fab steals on kitchen needs, and so much more!
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25!
Helix: Save up to $200 off your mattress purchase and get two free Dream Pillows!
The Home Depot: Save up to 35% off select home decor, kitchenware, furniture and more!
Kohl's: Shop the Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with promo code SERVICE10, and save 20% off patio goods, furniture, and mattresses (from 5/21 to 5/25)!
Nectar Sleep: Purchase a mattress, and you'll get $399 worth of free bedding accessories!
Nest Bedding: Save 25% off sitewide on bundles when you buy a mattress, including bedding, furniture and more!
Overstock: The Memorial Day Blowout offers savings of 70 percent off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Stags' Leap Vineyards: Stock up on wine with the Stag's Leap Cyber Sale, offering 20% to 40% off and $1 shipping on 12 or more bottles (until 5/26)!
Tuft & Needle: Save up to 30% off sitewide in the Memorial Day Sale (until 5/31)!
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off in the Bed & Bath Sale, up to 65% off in the Patio Furniture Sale, and up to 65% off on major appliances!
Looking for more shopping inspo? Shop the goodies Hilary Duff used in her makeup tutorial and follow along to get her glow, then find out why celebs are obsessed with Theragun!
—Originally published May 15, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT
