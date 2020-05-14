Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Life at Home as Self-Quarantine Continues

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West are "making the most" of the time they are able to spend with each other during this quarantine.

In the days pre-pandemic, the famous couple were constantly working or attending to their kids' needs, but with Los Angeles' stay at home order in effect, things have definitely slowed down for the pair. A source close to the family tells E! News that Kim and Kanye are "making the most" of these unprecedented times.

The insider reveals they've been spending a lot of time with their kids, something that makes them recognize they are "incredibly blessed." In addition, the source says Kim and Kanye specifically are "getting along great," despite rumors that suggest otherwise.

"Like all parents with young kids they are trying to keep them busy, engaged, trying their best to balance work, home schooling, etc. but remain grateful that they have their health and each other during this difficult time of crisis in the world," the insider insists.