Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Co-Star in Steamy Music Video for Residente

Do., Mai. 14, 2020
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are spreading the love and kisses.
The A-list couple joined a long list of lovers who participated in Residente's music video for their song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," or as it's translated from Spanish, "Before the World Ends." According to the music group, they wanted to film this video as a way of "showcasing love in a free way, where your orientation is not judged."
In total 113 every day couples from Argentina, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more countries sent in their videos of their intimate moment, along with those of famous duos like Zoe Saldanaand Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri and more. They sent them from the places where they are social distancing amid the coronavirus.
Though many of the appearances were brief, fans were quick to notice that Ben and Ana looked happy in the clip shot during what seems to be their trip to the desert for her recent birthday.
Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef also participated, a moment that many of his fans went loca for.
"This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages," the singer said of the inspiration for the video. "And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins."
Residente
It seems that the Ben and Ana are more comfortable with their new relationship status as they continue to show more and more PDA as the months progress. And the quarantine seems to have certainly brought them closer together as they've been living in Ben's house since the shut down started. "They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing," an insider previously shared. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They've been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."
From the looks of this video, they indeed look to be enamored with one another.
