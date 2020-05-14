Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Co-Star in Steamy Music Video for Residente

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are spreading the love and kisses.

The A-list couple joined a long list of lovers who participated in Residente's music video for their song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," or as it's translated from Spanish, "Before the World Ends." According to the music group, they wanted to film this video as a way of "showcasing love in a free way, where your orientation is not judged."

In total 113 every day couples from Argentina, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more countries sent in their videos of their intimate moment, along with those of famous duos like Zoe Saldanaand Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri and more. They sent them from the places where they are social distancing amid the coronavirus.

Though many of the appearances were brief, fans were quick to notice that Ben and Ana looked happy in the clip shot during what seems to be their trip to the desert for her recent birthday.