The Good Fight Renewed for Season 5 After Coronavirus Shortens Season 4

Christine Baranski will continue to fight The Good Fight with a fifth season renewal.

CBS All Access announced The Good Wife spinoff will return for a fifth season and the fourth season, which had production interrupted because of the coronavirus spread, will end early with the Thursday, May 28 episode. That's episode seven of the 10-episode fourth season order.

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," series co-creators Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."