Hilary Duff's Makeup Tutorial Is Guaranteed to Make You Sparkle

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hilary Duff's makeup tutorial is what dreams are made of.

On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star treated fans to a makeup tutorial on Instagram, detailing the makeup and skincare products that have been helping her stay glam while practicing social distancing.

Rocking her newly-dyed blue hair, Duff addressed the camera, saying, "I am going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal."

Kicking things off with skincare, she prepped her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favorite vegan brand Glycelene. Then, she gently applied Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Eye Balm to her under-eyes and her lip area to prevent smile lines. To lock in moisture, she applied Glycelene's Rejuvenation Crème to her face, décolletage and hands before moving on to her makeup.