The CW Won't Premiere New and Returning Shows Until January 2021—Get the Scoop on the New Schedule

You're going to have to wait to find out what's happening on The Flash, Riverdale and All American. The CW is holding its new season until January 2021 in response to the production shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus spread around the world.

The fall schedule will be filled with original and acquired scripted series as well as alternative programming (reality shows), Mark Pedowitz, chairman and chief executive officer of The CW Network, announced on Thursday, May 14. When the season does begin, new shows Walker, Superman & Lois will be part of the schedule. Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah will be held for the 2021 midseason along with DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Supergirl and Roswell, New Mexico.