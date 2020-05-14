The CW Won't Premiere New and Returning Shows Until January 2021—Get the Scoop on the New Schedule

The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends, Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW

You're going to have to wait to find out what's happening on The Flash, Riverdale and All American. The CW is holding its new season until January 2021 in response to the production shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus spread around the world.

The fall schedule will be filled with original and acquired scripted series as well as alternative programming (reality shows), Mark Pedowitz, chairman and chief executive officer of The CW Network, announced on Thursday, May 14. When the season does begin, new shows Walker, Superman & Lois will be part of the schedule. Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah will be held for the 2021 midseason along with DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Supergirl and Roswell, New Mexico.

"This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC's most iconic superhero in Superman & Lois, the return of the Texas Rangers in Walker, the reimagined Kung Fu and the rebellious drama The Republic of Sarah. And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter," Pedowitz said in a statement. "In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms."

"As we manage the current crisis, we've developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind," Pedowitz added.

On tap for the fourth quarter of 2020 (when fall TV traditionally starts), The CW will air Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Coroner, Dead Pixels, Pandora, The Outpost, Two Sentence Horror Stories, World's Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The January 2021 schedule is:

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. All American
9-10 p.m. Black Lightning

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Flash
9-10 p.m. Superman & Lois (new series)

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Riverdale
9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Walker (new series)
9-10 p.m. Legacies

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9-10 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (two episodes)

SUNDAY
8-9 p.m. Batwoman
9-10 p.m. Charmed

