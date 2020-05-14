Princess Maria Galitzine Dead at 31 From Cardiac Aneurysm

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Galitzine, has tragically died at 31 years old. 

The daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, neé Archduchess of Austria, died on May 4 from a "sudden cardiac aneurysm," an obituary published by the Houston Chronicle confirmed. Her untimely passing in Houston came just days before her 32nd birthday.  

As a descendant of Emperor Charles I of Austria, Maria was born in Luxembourg and later attended school as a child in Moscow, as well as the College of Art & Design in Belgium. The late royal worked in interior design and most recently lived in Houston with her husband, chef Rishi Singh.

After tying the knot in September 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a now-2-year-old son named Maxim, who was "the apple of her eye," the obituary described. 

While Maria seemingly lived her life out of the public spotlight, her sister Tatiana Galitzine Sierra shared some insight into their life, telling The Houston Chronicle, "My life is completely normal unless we are invited to royal weddings. My mail sometimes says 'Princess Tatiana.' What was weird was when I went from 'Princess' to 'Mrs.' I had been a princess all my life."

In addition to her husband and son, Singh is survived by her parents, sisters Tatiana, Xenia Galitzine de Matta, and Princess Alexandra Galitzine, and brothers, Prince Dmitri Galitzine and Prince Ioann Galitzine

Princess Maria Galitzine

Facebook

According to her obituary, Maria was laid to rest on May 8 at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston. 

