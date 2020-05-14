See Ashley Benson's Subtle Response to Those G-Eazy Romance Rumors

What's going on with Ashley Benson and G-Eazy? That's the question fans are asking.

The stars sparked speculation after photos of what appeared to be the dynamic duo were posted to Twitter on Wednesday. But before followers jump to conclusions, they might want to see what the 30-year-old actress has to say, or rather what she liked.

Yesterday, a Cara Delevingne and Benson fan account shared a screenshot of an article about the G-Eazy romance rumors.

"You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments," the account, @iloveabcd20, captioned the image. "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

The post then earned a like from the Pretty Little Liars celeb.

News of Benson and Delevingne's split broke earlier this month. A source told E! News they're "both moving on and don't have a lot of contact."

"They both feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own ways," the source said.