We're Dishing Out the Best Secrets About Beat Bobby Flay

A Michelein star is nice. A James Beard, great as well. But for some chefs nothing is quite as sweet as besting Bobby Flay.

Since 2013, the Iron Chef, a three-time James Beard honoree himself, has been taking on challengers with his Food Network series, Beating Bobby Flay, a natural extension of the head-to-head face-offs he engaged in on Iron Chef and Throwdown With Bobby Flay. The show's recipe is straightforward. Each half-hour episode starts with two cooks battling it out to create a meal using a featured ingredient (think: fresh squid, pumpkin puree or sardines).

Once a winner has been determined by the guest judges—as pals of Flay, their prime motivation is finding someone capable of taking him down—they get a swing at The French Culinary Institute grad and they get to decide what's on the menu, generally a signature dish that they've spent years perfecting.