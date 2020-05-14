Stock Up on Tissues, Queer Eye Season 5 Is Coming June 5

Netflix
Want to start your summer off with a good cry? Netflix is here to help. The fifth season of Queer Eye is dropping on Friday, June 5 with 10 new episodes filmed in the Philadelphia area.
The Fab Five on the fifth for the fifth season. Can you believe?
Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France travel to the birthplace of the nation "to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes." The Emmy-winning series is the shot in the arm during these unsettling times.
Past seasons were set in Georgia, Kansas City and Tokyo. In early March, Netflix revealed Queer Eye was renewed for a sixth season and traveling to Austin, Texas to "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC." Like most TV shows, production was shut down amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
To date, Queer Eye has won seven Emmys. The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane is the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero are executive producers for ITV Entertainment.
Get a sneak peek at Queer Eye in Texas below.
Queer Eye season five drops June 5 on Netflix.