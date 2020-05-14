See Sylvester Stallone's Heartfelt Message to Nick Cordero Amid His Recovery

Sylvester Stallone sent a touching message to Nick Cordero.

The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for weeks following his Coronavirus hospitalization, woke up from a medically-induced coma just days ago. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news with followers on social media Tuesday.

"Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" Kloots shared while holding the couple's son, Elvis.

Though she explained that Cordero is "really, really weak," Kloots also noted, "Everything is looking good finally. It's so hard with this whole thing. You don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road."

She also added, "What a miracle."

On Wednesday night, Kloots took to Instagram to share a message Cordero received from Stallone. In the heartfelt video, Stallone praised Cordero's talent and sent words of encouragement amid his health battle.

"Hello Nick, this is Sylvester Stallone," the actor began. "Obviously we've never met, but I only hear great things about your work and that you're just a born star."