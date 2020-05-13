How Ashley Olsen Is Supporting Twin Sister Mary-Kate Through ''Ugly'' Divorce

It only took a New York Minute for Mary-Kate Olsen to reunite with Ashley Olsen following her split from Olivier Sarkozy.

After news broke that Mary-Kate filed an emergency order to divorce her husband of five years, a source tells E! News exclusively that the 33-year-old fashion mogul is spending time with her identical other half.

We're told Mary-Kate has left the couple's Big Apple home to be with Ashley and group of friends outside the city.

"It's gotten very ugly between them," the insider reveals of Mary-Kate and Olivier's current dynamic. It's become a "heated divorce," the source adds. "She's done with constant drama."

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, the former child star claims she signed a petition to divorce the 50-year-old French banker on April 17, 2020, but was unable to file it because courts were not accepting non-emergency filings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.