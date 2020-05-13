See Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fail the Viral Snack Challenge

The rules are, there ain't no rules...

At least, that rings true for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's one-year-old daughter.

The Bring It On alum's baby girl continues to prove why she's the queen of her famous mom and dad's house. On Wednesday, the Being Mary Jane star joined in on the viral fruit snack challenge that's taking over social media.

If you haven't seen any of these videos on your feed, here's a breakdown: parents have been putting their kids' favorite snacks in front of them, telling them they're stepping away for a minute and asking their little ones to wait to eat until they return.

Basically, parents have been testing their children's patience.

However, one-year-old Kaavia Union Wade didn't have time for the viral challenge when her famous momma tried doing it.

"We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood," Gabrielle captioned her adorable video on Instagram. "You already know."

In the video, the actress can be seen asking her little nugget, "you ready for a snack," as she carries her to the living room area.

"You can have some Bitsys but you gotta wait...," Gabrielle tells her daughter, as she puts her down on a chair. "Wait till I get back. Alright?"

Soon after, Kaavia nodded as her mom walked away.

"Don't eat any Bitsys," the Bring It On alum can be heard saying in the background. "Are you waiting? Are you patient?"

However, at this point, the one-year-old already has her hand in the bowl and takes a bite of her favorite snack.

Moments later, Gabrielle walks back into the room and sees that her baby girl didn't care about the rules. "Did you eat the Bitsys," she asks her little one. "I thought we were gonna wait? .... No? Go ahead and have the Bitsys."

Kaavia may have (adorably) failed the snack challenge, but we stan the one-year-old queen for marching to the beat of her own drum.

See the sweet and heartwarming video above!

