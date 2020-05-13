Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • Von
    &

von Pamela Avila | Übersetzt von  | Mi., Mai. 13, 2020 14:57

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Arnold Cusick, Sam Cusick

Lindsay Arnold Cusick / Instagram

Baby on board!

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child with her husband Sam Cusick

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old announced the amazing baby news via Instagram. "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already," Arnold wrote on social media, alongside a picture of the two holding a picture of their baby's sonogram from an ultrasound. 

According to the couple, the mother-to-be will be welcoming her little bundle of joy in November of this year. 

On Tuesday night, before the big event, Arnold hinted that she'd be sharing something special with her followers on Instagram. 

"Exciting news coming tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before sharing a video of her husband. "This guy can barely contain his excitement hahahahaha sleepy Sam." 

Following their announcement, the couple was showered with love and congratulatory messages. 

Former DWTS champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy commented, "...and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys." 

Foto

Did You Know These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show?

Brittany Cherry wrote, "AHHH! CAN'T WAIT! You two are going to make the BEST parents. Auntie cherry is readyyyyyy."

DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong commented, "Let's GOOOOO! Uncle B is ready." 

Maksim Chmerkovskiy commented on the couple's announcement, "Sooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents." 

Daniella Pashkova also wrote, "You are going to be the most amazing mommy. Love you Linds and congrats." 

Arnold married her longtime boyfriend and high school sweetheart Cusick back in 2015. 

gespeichert in , Apple News , Top Stories , Promis , Promi-Kinder , Schwanger
E! Online - Deine Quelle für Promis, Promi News, Klatsch und Tratsch, Gossip, Fashion Trends,
Fotos von Stars, TV Serien und aktuelle Kinofilme!
Datenschutz-Bestimmungen | Nutzungsbedingungen | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Wir und unsere Werbepartner setzen auf dieser Webseite Cookies ein, um unser Online-Angebot zu verbessern, Analysen durchzuführen, Werbung zu personalisieren, den Erfolg von Werbekampagnen zu messen und um Ihre Präferenzen zu speichern. Indem Sie die Website nutzen, akzeptieren Sie die Verwendung dieser Cookies. Weitere Informationen zu den verwendeten Cookies und zu deren Deaktivierung erhalten Sie in unserer Cookie-Policy.