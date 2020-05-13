10 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a huge priority.

Hand sanitizers have become a very much in-demand item recently, but you should also make sure you're getting one that can do the job and not leave a harsh odor on your skin.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best thing, if you don't have soap and water readily available, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The CDC does note, though, that hand sanitizer doesn't eliminate all germs, but it can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations.

Below, our favorite options that meet those CDC guidelines and are still available online from Ulta, Amazon and more.