10 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

Mi., Mai. 13, 2020
Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a huge priority.
Hand sanitizers have become a very much in-demand item recently, but you should also make sure you're getting one that can do the job and not leave a harsh odor on your skin.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best thing, if you don't have soap and water readily available, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The CDC does note, though, that hand sanitizer doesn't eliminate all germs, but it can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations.
Below, our favorite options that meet those CDC guidelines and are still available online from Ulta, Amazon and more.
These hand sanitizers not only come in a variety of cheerful colors, but they also have a fun range of scents. From floral to citrus, there's an option for everyone.
This pocket-size sanitizer has notes of bergamot and orange. It's also made with sweet almond and marula oils for hydration and aloe to soothe.
Eucalyptus and mint are a calming scent combo we can't get enough of. Plus, this sanitizer promises to not dry out your hands.
This sanitizer has a pleasant light sent and 100% of its profits go to the international Bayada Home Healthcare agency, which provides home health care staff for the elderly and vulnerable. Talk about a feel-good purchase.
It's so convenient to simply spritz on some hand sanitizer, and this spray option has a citrus lavender scent. It also includes organic aloe vera and marula oil to moisturize your skin.
The Bulgarian lavender scent of this sanitizer is super calming. It uses glycerin to keep your skin from drying out.
This grapefruit-scented sanitizer comes in large bottles designed to refill small travel size bottles. It's a great option if you need a large quantity of sanitizer for your business or family.
If you love citrus scents, go for this sanitizer. It's made with tangerine, orange and grapefruit essential oils.
In addition to having the cutest packaging, this hand sanitizer includes "centella asiatica extract to condition, aloe to soothe and vitamin E antioxidant to help protect the skin."
