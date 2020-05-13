Ali Wentworth Calls Out Husband George Stephanopoulos for Downplaying Their Love Story

Just when George Stephanopoulos thought he was going to skim over his love story, Ali Wentworth brought up some extra details.

As a famous married pair for nearly two decades, the star couple have a lot of history together. While revisiting their love story in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Good Morning America co-host recalled his first date with the comedian, though characteristically did not add in any flourish about falling in love with her. The journalist was straightforward, explaining that they had been set up by friends and went to lunch at a restaurant that no longer exists.

"I think I did ask her to dinner and she downgraded it to lunch," he said. "I think we both knew within, if not that lunch, within a couple days."

However, it wasn't long before Wentworth called in to playfully criticize her man for playing it cool while telling the story.