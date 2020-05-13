Ali Wentworth Calls Out Husband George Stephanopoulos for Downplaying Their Love Story

Just when George Stephanopoulos thought he was going to skim over his love story, Ali Wentworth brought up some extra details.
As a famous married pair for nearly two decades, the star couple have a lot of history together. While revisiting their love story in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Good Morning America co-host recalled his first date with the comedian, though characteristically did not add in any flourish about falling in love with her. The journalist was straightforward, explaining that they had been set up by friends and went to lunch at a restaurant that no longer exists.
"I think I did ask her to dinner and she downgraded it to lunch," he said. "I think we both knew within, if not that lunch, within a couple days."
However, it wasn't long before Wentworth called in to playfully criticize her man for playing it cool while telling the story.
"I'm just curious why my husband downplayed our first date," she said.
"George, if you recall, I was very reluctant to go on a date with you," Wentworth quipped. "You were like a pit bull with a chew toy when it came to me."
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
She continued to explain that she hadn't shaved her legs for the date and went with no expectations. "I did not think I was going to end up with George Stephanopoulos. I thought, you know, Hugh Grant—someone like that," she said. "I had my hair up in a scrunchie, I read The New York Times so that at least I knew what was going on."
Wentworth brought up their second date and recalled that he "grabbed [his] heart" when she came down the stairs. When Howard Stern asked if that was true, Stephanopoulos confirmed.
Meanwhile, the actress didn't hold back about her intelligent husband's imperfections, noting that he loses keys, can't find his glasses and that she has to fix their garbage disposal. "He's all in the brain," she said.
Nevertheless, they've been going strong for nearly 20 years and, as was confirmed in the interview, have sex daily. However, with their coronavirus diagnoses, that isn't exactly the case right now.
"I think there's something about the pandemic that has made everybody shut down a little bit physically," she said. "I don't think anybody feels sexy...it's not a sexy time."