Blake Shelton Jokes He's "Completely Naked From the Waist Down" While Filming The Voice at Home

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Carson Daly held a virtual press conference on Tuesday and discussed what it's been like to film The Voice from their homes.
At one point, an E! News reporter asked the coaches if their loved ones had sat in on a show to help fill the void of a live audience.
"For me personally, when we go live, I am completely naked from the waist down," the 43-year-old country crooner quipped. "There's nothing on. So, we don't have any kids or any family members [there]…I feel more comfortable; I feel more free that way."
When asked if there had been any "close calls on camera," Shelton kept the joke going.
"I sneezed at one point and there was some floppin'," the "Honey Bee" artist said, "but it didn't make it onto the camera."
Daly then assured viewers "it wouldn't" make it on TV. Even Clarkson poked fun at Shelton's reply.
"Hopefully everybody at home has some binoculars," she said.
As for the rest of the coaches, the "Since U Been Gone" star said her family members are "so over" her jobs.
"I impress no one in my family," she added.
Legend said his loved ones are "over it," too. Although, he said his daughter Luna will sometimes "drop in" during rehearsals. However, Jonas said his wife, Priyanka Chopra, is such a "big fan of the show" that he doesn't want to spoil it for her.
"If I tell her what happened, she gets so mad at me," he said. "So, I remain quiet when I walk back after we wrap up, you know, go and try to act like nothing happened. Then we go and watch it live or whenever the broadcast is. Otherwise, I'm in the doghouse for sure."
Fans can see how the season ends by tuning into The Voice Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 on NBC.
— Reporting by Spencer Lubitz