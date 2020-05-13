Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Harry Potter Character He'd Want to Social Distance With

Daniel Radcliffe's dream social distancing scenario is nothing short of magical.

While answering a round of fun-filled questions via text with theSkimm, the actor served up some major Harry Potter nostalgia as he made his way through the interview—starting with which Harry Potter character he'd want to social distance with.

"Who do I want to be quarantined with: Hermione, Ron or Hagrid?" he began. "I'm gonna say Hagrid. When things are bad, he's a good person to have around." Moving along, the former wizard tested his spell knowledge and weighed in on the Harry Potter spell he'd cast while practicing social distancing. After some careful consideration, he responded, "I suppose if there was some sort of teleportation spell to, like, get yourself from here to somewhere that is outside but also very isolated."

Still on the topic of the fan-favorite franchise, Radcliffe revealed how many times he's read the Harry Potter book series, telling the outlet, "Probably, I think I would have read each book twice, which, I mean is nothing compared to what people much less affiliated with series than me have read it."