These Are the New TV Shows (Eventually) Coming to Broadcast in the 2020-2021 Season

von Chris Harnick | Übersetzt von | Mi., Mai. 13, 2020 09:24
The coronavirus pandemic halted production on not just a number of fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, but also on pilots in contention for the 2020-2021 season, throwing a wrench in the traditional pilot season and upfront plans for broadcast networks CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW. But that hasn't stopped the major broadcast networks from already ordering shows for the new season.
CBS announced it was renewing 23 shows, including news programs and reality competitions, as well as ordering just three new programs: two dramas and a comedy. The CW handed our series orders to two projects in early 2020 and added two more in May 2020. The network previously renewed the majority of its line-up.
Meanwhile, Fox held shows from midseason and summer debuts to fill out the fall line-up. Fox's fall line-up also includes L.A.'s Finest, a drama that already aired as a Spectrum Original. NBC and ABC also had off-season orders already set for the 2020-2021 TV season.
Get the scoop on what's coming from the major broadcast networks...eventually. Don't expect this to be a traditional fall TV for these networks.
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Starring Jared Padalecki, Walker is a remake of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. The Supernatural veteran plays the title character, a widowed father who returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years undercover.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images for AFI
Stella Baker stars in The Republic of Sarah, a new series about a rebellious high school teacher who uses a loophole to declare her town's independence when faced with destruction from a mining company.
Olivia Liang stars in this remake from Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and Christina M. Kim. Kung Fu picks up with a young woman in the throes of a quarter-life crisis. She quits school and heads to an isolated monastery in China. Upon return, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and puts her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to good use to bring justice back.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
CW
A new entry into the Arrowverse world, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch play the title characters trying to balance work and home life.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Created by David E. Kelley and based on the book The Highway by C. J. Box, The Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, John Carroll Lynch, Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe. The series follows a cop coming out of retirement to investigate abductions.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival
Will Sasso, Christina Vidal and Jane Curtin star in this upcoming family comedy.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock
Rebecca Breeds stars as Clarice Starling in the series that picks up after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.
CBS
A new Chuck Lorre comedy, B Positive follows a therapist and divorced dad who needs a kidney donor when he encounters a woman from his past who volunteers her own. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime
Queen Latifah stars in and executive produces this remake of The Equalizer. She stars as "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn."
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Order fold as Elliot Stabler in a new series that sees the one-time SVU character heading up the NYPD's organized crime task force.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
NBC gave a straight-to-series order for this series inspired by Dwayne Johnson's early life. The series comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.
NBC
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson headlines this family comedy about a father balancing work and family life.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
NBC
Ted Danson stars in the new comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons.
Fox
Originally set for midseason 2020, Filthy Rich stars Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a Southern family who made their money as televangelists. The sudden death of her husband brings new family members out of the woodwork.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Co-created by and starring Clea DeVall, Housebroken follows a therapy dog who leads therapy sessions with other animals from the neighborhood.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Fox
Another holdover from the 2019-2020 seas, John Slattery stars in this drama about a team tasked with stopping a rogue AI.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nick Offerman stars in Fox's latest animated family comedy.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Mayim Bialik stars in and executive produces the new Fox comedy based on Miranda Hart's acclaimed comedy Miranda. The series follows a woman who wants to prove you don't need everything society tells you you need to be happy.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Fox
Ken Jeong hosts and executive produces this new reality competition series that features contestants trying to tell good and bad singers without ever hearing their voices.
Wir und unsere Werbepartner setzen auf dieser Webseite Cookies ein, um unser Online-Angebot zu verbessern, Analysen durchzuführen, Werbung zu personalisieren, den Erfolg von Werbekampagnen zu messen und um Ihre Präferenzen zu speichern. Indem Sie die Website nutzen, akzeptieren Sie die Verwendung dieser Cookies. Weitere Informationen zu den verwendeten Cookies und zu deren Deaktivierung erhalten Sie in unserer Cookie-Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?