Watch Jimmy Fallon, Brendon Urie and The Roots Perform a Rockin' Remix of "Under Pressure"

You've never heard "Under Pressure" performed like this before. 

Jimmy Fallon, Brendon Urie and The Roots performed a "social-distancing remix" of Queen and David Bowie's classic hit during Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show

While some of the musicians used traditional instruments, others had to get creative and use everyday household items, like a toaster, pots and pans, utensils and water glasses. Meanwhile, the Panic! At The Disco star and the late-night host took the lead on the vocals. 

The original song was released as a single in 1981 and appeared on Queen's 1982 album Hot Space.

It's no surprise Fallon wanted Urie to be a part of this performance. After all, the 33-year-old singer is a major Queen fan. When asked which band he wished he'd been in during a 2017 chat with Interview, Urie replied, "Queen, obviously. I wish I was Freddie Mercury, straight up." He's also performed a number of the group's tracks during his concerts. In fact, Panic! At The Disco's rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the 2018 American Music Awards received praise from Brian May.

Celebrities Working From Home During Coronavirus

This wasn't the only musical performance of the night. Maroon 5 also sang a remote version of "Memories."

In addition to rocking out to these tunes, Fallon spoke with a few celebrity guests, including Elle Fanning and Ethan Hawke. Although, the Saturday Night Live alum's daughters cutely crashed the 49-year-old actor's interview. Fallon has been hosting his show from his home since mid-March due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video to see the performance.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

