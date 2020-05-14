UPDATE

Cameran Eubanks & 2 More Southern Charm Stars Say They're Leaving the Show

Do., Mai. 14, 2020

UPDATE: Shortly after Eubanks confirmed she's leaving Southern Charm with a lengthy Instagram statement, a source tells E! News that co-stars Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner are also leaving the show. Olindo hinted at the departure on Instagram Wednesday when she wrote, "I'm so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58," as a comment on Eubanks' post. Meissner also replied, "Well said Podna."

Is Southern Charm losing one of its stars?

Fan-favorite Bravolebrity Cameran Eubanks sent fans panicking Tuesday morning when she apparently revealed on social media that she's leaving Southern Charm and won't be back next season.

Cameran posted a photo on Instagram today with co-star Patricia Altschul and two men, writing, "Remember going out to eat with friends?! Can't wait until we can do it again. @pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!"

"Missing the show! When are you returning?" one fan commented. "I am not returning," Eubanks replied.

Fans immediately started mourning Eubanks' statement that she won't be back for a possible season seven of the Bravo reality series.

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

"what?!?! Say it isn't so!!" one person wrote while another shared, "you've always been my favorite and rewatching southern charm has been a great distraction for this Boston Nurse! The show won't be the same without you."

"That is upsetting! You were my favorite part of that show...kept everyone else in line," another user wrote as the reactions continued, "I'll miss your beautiful face and your effervescent personality. A true gem."

