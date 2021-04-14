10 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Much to the dismay of our bank accounts, we could spend hours scrolling through Revolve's site browsing the latest trends, and making mental notes of where our next paycheck will go. Not to mention, we just love how they style each piece!
From matching sets to trendy sneakers and bold statement pieces, we've rounded up 10 spring-ready finds that have caught our eye as of late from Free People, Donni., Local Heroes and more on Revolve.
See below for our current obsessions!
Superdown Nina Button Top
We've been seeing this half-buttoned cardigan style everywhere! The light pink color is perfect for spring, and you can dress this style up or down.
Local Heroes Anti Social Tee
"I'm not anti-social, I'm selectively social" is our forever mood, but especially during quarantine. Whether you wear this tee at home or decide to venture outside, you'll look stylish while getting your message across.
Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker
How rad are these Nike sneakers?! Featuring the same beloved Air Max design and comfort, these kicks will look great with a pair of sweats or workout clothes.
Beach Riot Caylee Tank
Warm weather calls for a super cute sets like this one by Beach Riot! We're obsessed with the groovy print and the wide-legged bottoms. It's the perfect fit for alfresco dinners!
Petit Moments Roxanne Hair Clip Set
When we aren't wearing our hair in a top knot, we are wearing one these adorable clips to switch up our hairstyle! Plus, you have to admit the colors scream springtime!
By Samii Ryan x Dessie Jackson Paint Palette Tie Dye Crewneck
Even though half of our closet is tie-dye, we have our eye on this insanely cute By Samii Ryan crewneck!
Free People Maggie Straight Jean
We're loving this pair of Free People jeans, especially since they are uber stylish and under $100! Plus, the asymmetric frayed hem and ripped knee details make them perfect for springtime wear.
DONNI. Terry Bralette
This cozy terry set by DONNI. is a must for spring and summer! We're loving the v-neck top paired with the matching sweatpants. And you can get it in lime and creme, too!
Year of Ours Short Short
The biker short trend isn't going anywhere, so you might as well pick up these bold shorts to wear all season long! Whether you pair them with an oversized tee or a sports bra, you'll look oh so trendy.
Up next, Stars Are Loving Mini Skirts for Spring and We Are Here for It!
-Originally published on Monday, May 11, 2020, 4:50 PM