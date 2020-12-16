On the Scene: Here's What's Hot in Hollywood

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat.

Whether you want all of the details on the buzziest new restaurant that has quickly become an A-List hive, to a celebrity must-have beauty product, to the trendiest new workout that all of the who's who in Tinsletown are trying, we're here to keep you in-the-know.

So sit back, relax, and take a peek at the must know people, places and things to help you stay ahead of the curve and completely on the pulse of what's going on: