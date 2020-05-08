Vanessa Bryant Files Legal Claim Over Unauthorized Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Weitere : Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co.

Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action over the unauthorized release of photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

According to a filing obtained by People, the NBA legend's widow is seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish stemming from the claim that eight L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies took graphic images of the victims and shared them with unauthorized individuals.

A Bryant family spokesperson told People in a statement, "This [filing] solely is about enforcing accountability, protecting the victims and making sure no one ever has to deal with this conduct in the future."

"When a family suffers the loss of loved ones, they have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect," the statement read. "The Deputies in this case betrayed that sacred trust. This claim is intended to hold the Sheriff's Department accountable and to prevent future misconduct."