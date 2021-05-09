Relieve Birthday Boy Psalm West's Cutest Baby Pics

Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Today is an especially sweet Mother's Day for Kim Kardashian because her youngest is celebrating his second birthday.

As far as we can tell, there's no terrible twos in sight! Psalm and big siblings Chicago, North and Saint are one big happy brood as evidenced by all the adorable snapshots Kim has shared on social media.

Kim even documented Psalm's first steps back in June 2020! The mother of four is always gushing about how sweet her little one is, telling E! News in an exclusive interview last year that Psalm, "Is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy."

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder has shared so many adorable moments of her baby with her fans, like his twinning photos with big bro Saint or videos of his older sister Chicago singing a rainy day song for the tot, to BFF snapshots with Psalm's "bestie" cousin True Thompson.

"Psalmy you complete our family," Kardashian captioned a May 2020 video of her youngest. "You make everything perfect."

foto
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

In honor of little Psalm's birthday, we're looking back at all of his sweetest pictures.

From the family's precious Christmas card to his selfies with his mama, each pic makes our hearts explode from the cuteness.

Take a look below!

Instagram
Dog Days

"Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol," Kim shared in March 2021.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Psalm flying high courtesy of Kiyan, the son of Kim's best friend La La Anthony.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Instagram
Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

Instagram
Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Instagram
Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Instagram
Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Instagram
2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

@nabil
Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Instagram
1 Week Old

And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

(Originally published May 9, 2020 at 2:23 p.m. PT)

