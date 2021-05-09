Relieve Birthday Boy Psalm West's Cutest Baby Pics

Weitere : Does Kim Kardashian Believe Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated?

Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Today is an especially sweet Mother's Day for Kim Kardashian because her youngest is celebrating his second birthday.

As far as we can tell, there's no terrible twos in sight! Psalm and big siblings Chicago, North and Saint are one big happy brood as evidenced by all the adorable snapshots Kim has shared on social media.

Kim even documented Psalm's first steps back in June 2020! The mother of four is always gushing about how sweet her little one is, telling E! News in an exclusive interview last year that Psalm, "Is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy."

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder has shared so many adorable moments of her baby with her fans, like his twinning photos with big bro Saint or videos of his older sister Chicago singing a rainy day song for the tot, to BFF snapshots with Psalm's "bestie" cousin True Thompson.

"Psalmy you complete our family," Kardashian captioned a May 2020 video of her youngest. "You make everything perfect."