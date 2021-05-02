Celeb Moms With Brands We Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is almost here and while this isn't necessarily a story on Mother's Day, we promise it relates. How? Everything we've shared below is something you can shop, courtesy of celeb Mom-owned brands we love.
Maybe you're trying to nail down the perfect present for your Mom (who just so happens to be a huge Martha Stewart fan, or wants to get her hands on Kim Kardashian's shapewear) or maybe you're just on the hunt for some new fancy skincare (easily found at Gwyneth Paltrow's site). Regardless, there's tons of goodies here, so go on and check 'em out!
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
Kim Kardashian's shapeware line is as famous for being sold out as it is for being awesome. There's a reason why: it spans undies, comfy loungewear, and accessories like tape and pasties to help your most daring outfits come together.
Lauren Conrad's Little Market & Kohl's Collections
The Hills star and entrepreneur launched The Little Market, a nonprofit fair trade shop, in 2013 with co-founder Hannah Skvarla. The Little Market, also available through Amazon Handmade, offers ethically sourced, artisan-made products for all your home and lifestyle needs. Additionally, Lauren has her LC Lauren Conrad apparel and Lauren Conrad Beauty lines at Kohl's.
Kristen Bell's Hello Bello
Created by Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard, Hello Bello offers affordable, eco-friendly family essentials like diapers, detergents and hand sanitizers. Their plant-based wipes are hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, fragrance-free and made without alcohol, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens or formaldehyde donors.
Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty
Whether you're a skincare fanatic or just want to be like Jennifer Lopez, the singer's growing beauty line offers luxurious but accessible skincare that will help your inner beauty shine through! Not to mention, the actress spent over two years developing the product line with over 100+ reformulations until she got everything just right.
Khloe Kardashian's Good American
A fashionable brand with a special focus on denim made with inclusive sizing and models to match? Yes, please. We're totally on board with Khloe Kardashian's fashion line, which started with jeans and branched out into everything from activewear to intimates to stuff to help you rock the office.
Martha Stewart's QVC Lifestyle Line
Anyone who secretly wishes they were Martha Stewart will rejoice at the sight of her clothing line. It's stacked with signature Martha-esque pieces, like pocket cardigans and other classic styles. She also has bags, housewares, and of course, kitchen and food goods, too.
Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen's Safely
Co-founded by Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, Safely's plant-based cleaning and self-care products are a must-have, especially during these times. All of Safely's products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, and animal byproducts and only use the cleanest ingredients and harness the power of natural surfactants instead of harsh chemicals for the squeakiest clean.
Jessica Alba's The Honest Company
Is there anything supermom Jessica Alba can't do? We've been huge fans of her all-natural, non-toxic line of beauty and home products since the day it launched. Lucky for us, the product range keeps expanding and we're about to replace everything we own with its Honest counterpart.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop
As you probably know, Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow's online site. The brand as a whole is more of a lifestyle, really—a celeb lifestyle. If you take a peek around, you'll find tons of things you didn't know you needed, from chic vacay wardrobe staples to Goop's own line of skincare.
Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin
Stormi's mom knows a thing or two about achieving a glowing complexion! Launched in 2019, Kylie Skin offers a growing selection of skincare must-haves that are cruelty- free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types.
Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty & Home
What can't Drew Barrymore do? In addition to hosting her own daytime talk show, the actress is a true boss babe with her ever expanding Flower Beauty & Home lines, in addition to her Beautiful Kitchenware line that is sold at Walmart, too.
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James
If you think of yourself as a Southern belle type of gal, Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line will speak to you. Not only is the site full of classic dresses, shirts and skirts in pretty patterns, there's also tons of homeware, too.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Foodstirs
Sarah Michelle Gellar can do it all, from slaying vampires to causing mayhem at a private school to launching a line of junk-free baking kits. Designed so that families can bake together, each kit features organic ingredients and everything you need to bake cakes, donuts, cookies and more... with little to no guilt.
Jessica Simpson's Fashion Line
Pop star turned fashion mogul Jessica Simpson has a line that has a little something for everyone. There's shoes, handbags, a full ready to wear line, intimates, and even some kids clothes to round everything out.
Sarah Jessica Parker's SJP
You might think it's a little on the nose for Sarah Jessica Parker to have a shoe line, but honestly, who better to have one than her? And it's not all sky-high heels, either. There's a decent selection of flats, sandals and boots, but we'll admit, they're definitely all glam and high fashion (so, yeah, totally on brand).
Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960
This line is the stuff fashion dreams are made of. Nicole Richie created a brand that's both chic and accessible, with drool-worthy dresses, skirts, pants, jumpsuits, bathing suits, shoes... pretty much everything you could ever want or need to update your wardobe with foward-thinking fashion that's inspired by the past.
Kate Hudson's Fabletics
The mom of three has several brands under her belt now, but Kate Hudson is probably most famously known for her fab fitness line. Based on a subscription model, you can pay a flat fee every month to get an outfit of your choosing including a sports bra and matching leggings, or loungewear, with the rest of the line offered at a discount for members.
Rachel Zoe's Fashion Line
Glam mamas, this one's for you! Really, is there anything more over the top, in the best way, than the queen of style Rachel Zoe's line? Our advice: emulate her vibe with any of these key pieces from her collection.
—Originally published on May 3, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT