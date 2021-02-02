Kelly Clarkson's L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours for $9 Million: Go Inside

Weitere : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Have $9 million to spare? This news is for you!

You'll be happy to know that Kelly Clarkson just re-listed her Los Angeles mansion for that hot, hot price. Even if you're not in the market to purchase a house right now, it doesn't hurt to take a look at one fabulous property.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kelly lowered the price by $1 million after initially listing it for $10 million in May 2020. Kelly and Brandon Blackstock are currently in the midst of a divorce.

The singer and host's massive house features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a game room and so much more. Plus, the backyard is any Angeleno's dream, as there's an outdoor pool, a built-in grill area and in-ground spa.

Additionally, there's a lot of grass and greenery to enjoy when you just want to spend some time getting fresh air.

And if you have kiddos, there are plenty of rooms to set up for your little ones. Moreover, all of the fashionistas will love to know the house comes complete with larger-than-life walk-in closets and bathrooms with plenty of vanity space.