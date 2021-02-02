Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

Kelly Clarkson's L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours for $9 Million: Go Inside

Kelly Clarkson listed her Los Angeles mansion and it could be yours for $9 million. See inside her not-so humble abode.

von McKenna Aiello, Alyssa Morin Feb 02, 2021 01:59Tags
WohnenLife/StyleKelly ClarksonWohnenPromis
Weitere: Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Have $9 million to spare? This news is for you!

You'll be happy to know that Kelly Clarkson just re-listed her Los Angeles mansion for that hot, hot price. Even if you're not in the market to purchase a house right now, it doesn't hurt to take a look at one fabulous property.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kelly lowered the price by $1 million after initially listing it for $10 million in May 2020. Kelly and Brandon Blackstock are currently in the midst of a divorce.

The singer and host's massive house features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a game room and so much more. Plus, the backyard is any Angeleno's dream, as there's an outdoor pool, a built-in grill area and in-ground spa.

Additionally, there's a lot of grass and greenery to enjoy when you just want to spend some time getting fresh air.

And if you have kiddos, there are plenty of rooms to set up for your little ones. Moreover, all of the fashionistas will love to know the house comes complete with larger-than-life walk-in closets and bathrooms with plenty of vanity space.

foto
The Perfect Celebrity Homes for Social Distancing

If you're curious to see what Kelly's $9 million mansion looks like, go inside her humble abode!

The MLS
Anything But Blue

Wake up to some fresh air, since this room leads right to the balcony. The fireplace is also a nice touch!

The MLS
Let's Chat

Kelly's home is great for having guests over! The open floor plan allows for a welcoming space and makes the shared spaces feel larger.

The MLS
Bubble Bath Time

Get some me-time with this incredible bathroom. From the spacious layout to the vanity area and massive bathtub, this is one room you'll never want to leave.

The MLS
Game Room

Get your game on! The perfect room to unwind and unplug.

The MLS
Arts & Crafts

Let your imagination run wild with this room. Perfect for setting up as an arts and crafts room, or make it an area where your little ones can have some fun.

The MLS
Sweet Dreams

A room perfect for some rest and relaxation! The painted wood and tile pattern give this room some extra oomph.

The MLS
Chef's Kiss

Bon appétit! This gourmet kitchen is perfect for cooking your kiddos or loves one a fresh meal. It features three islands (!!!), two dishwashers and chic appliances.

The MLS
Movie Night

Get the popcorn ready! Enjoy some family time or a date night with your partner with this at-home theater.

Top Stories

1

Rose McGowan Applauds Evan Rachel Wood On Marilyn Manson Abuse Claims

2

Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" Her

3

Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

As the old saying goes: Home is where the heart is!

(This story was originally published on May 6, 2020 at 4:28 p.m. PST)

Top Stories

1

Rose McGowan Applauds Evan Rachel Wood On Marilyn Manson Abuse Claims

2

Kelly Clarkson's Mansion Could Be Yours for $9 Million: Go Inside

3

Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" Her

4

Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

5

Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Post-SNL—and No One Else