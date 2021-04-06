Everything You Need to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Beach Oasis

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The sun is out and we can officially wear short sleeve shirts without freezing, which means it's time to emerge from our cozy indoor spaces and soak up some vitamin D! Whether the nearest beach is a trek or you want to bring your work outside or spend time with family outdoors, it's a great time to start revamping your backyard into a functional space for the warmer months ahead. Between pool floats, comfy seating and fire pits, you can make it the second best thing to a trip to the sand!
See below for our outdoor must-haves to get you started on your backyard makeover.
W Home™ Cabana Stripe Square Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
Comfy outdoor throw pillows are a must-have, and this one is especially cute! Not only do we love the $13 price tag, but the striped design makes it perfect for indoor and outdoor living.
Safavieh Outdoor Collection 4-Piece Patio Set
Available in seven different acacia wood finishes, this 4-piece patio set will instantly elevate your outdoor space! It's perfect for hanging out with the family or reading a juicy book on a sunny day.
Vera for Anthropologie Picnic Travel Croquet Set
Add some fun to your backyard with this adorable croquet set! Not only does it make a great gift, it will keep the whole family occupied!
Giantex 80 Quart Cooler Cart
This retro-looking cooler cart is perfect for BBQs and saving a trip to the kitchen. Featuring refrigeration insulation, this cart will keep drinks cooler for longer periods of time, which can reach up to 72 hours.
Funboy Yacht Pool Float
If you can't sun on a yacht in the ocean, sun on a "yacht" in your pool. Check out the built-in cooler compartment at the front!
KINGSO Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit
A fire pit will instantly upgrade your backyard! Whether you're in the mood for ooey gooey s'mores or grilling hot dogs, this fire pit will make nights at home even more special. And don't forget the all-important skewers!
Corkcicle Stemless Glass Set of 2
Don't worry about spills thanks to these adorable iridescent glasses! If you love to spend extended time outside, these are a must because the glasses offers double-walled insulation that will help keep drinks hot or cold.
26x20 Planter Pots On Stand
We are loving this chic planter stand and it's only $50! Just add in your favorite plants and you'll have a great conversation starter piece.
Natural 9 Ft Replacement Umbrella Canopy With Fringe
To protect you from harsh rays, a durable yet stylish umbrella is always a good idea. This one will help add a boho touch to your space, too!
Funboy Staycation Mini Inflatable Pool
If you don't have an inground pool, may we suggest this retro pool that features a green palm tree-adorned interior and checkered outside. It's easy to inflate and store, too!
Anyoo Garden Cotton Hammock
Perfect for hangin' around on summer days, this striped hammock will become your new favorite spot outside. Featuring an easy set-up and a weight capacity up to 450 pounds, it's no wonder this hammock has over 6,822 5-Star reviews on Amazon!
OFF! Citronella Scented Candle
The quickest way to kill any outdoor vibes is to have mosquitoes biting at you. This citronella candle will add ambiance to your outdoor tablescape while offering hours of protective burn time.
Jill Zarin Anguilla Indoor Outdoor Rug
An outdoor rug is extra appealing for barefoot yard dwellers. This stylish rug, which is available in six colors, will help add dimension to any space.
Brightown Outdoor String Lights
Light up your space with these sophisticated lights, so you can sip on chilled wine after the sun sets! Plus, they have weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climates.
All Weather Wicker Aptos Outdoor Folding Beach Chair
You can set a few of these up in your yard if you want to get your tan on or you can bring these folding chairs to the beach or park for picnics! Each chair features all-weather wicker and aluminum frame with light-brown finish, plus three recline positions.
Sunnylife Play On Table Tennis Game Set
Not enough room for a ping pong table? No problem. Pick up this portable table tennis set that allows you to play on any surface.
Stripe Morocco Tufted Boho Decorative Unstuffed Pouf
Upgrade your outdoor pouf situation with this handwoven stripe moroccan pouf cover!
—Originally published May 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT