Scott Disick Enters Rehab to Address "Past Traumas" of His Parents' Deaths

UPDATE: According to a statement from attorney Marty Singer, Scott Disickhas left rehab and now plans to sue the treatment facility for allegedly leaking a photo of him from a Zoop group meeting to the press.

In the same statement, Singer also denies Disick was struggling with substance abuse prior to flying to Colorado to seek treatment.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer's statement reads.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

______

Scott Disick is once again seeking help for his struggles with substance abuse issues.

E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source shares. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."