Scott Disick Enters Rehab to Address "Past Traumas" of His Parents' Deaths

UPDATE: According to a statement from attorney Marty Singer, Scott Disickhas left rehab and now plans to sue the treatment facility for allegedly leaking a photo of him from a Zoop group meeting to the press.
In the same statement, Singer also denies Disick was struggling with substance abuse prior to flying to Colorado to seek treatment.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer's statement reads.
"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."
Scott Disick is once again seeking help for his struggles with substance abuse issues.
E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source shares. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."
Scott previously struggled with substance abuse issues, but he's been sober for the past few years. He last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized.
Not long after, he started dating Sofia Richie in 2017 and cleaned up his act. They've now been together off-and-on for the past three years.
A source previously told E! that Sofia has had a positive impact on Scott's health and sobriety. "Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore," the insider shared. "They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."
The pair were last seen together when they went for a walk on the beach outside of a Malibu home, where they were social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, however, Scott stirred up controversy when he liked a fan site's photos of him and ex Kourtney Kardashian sharing a kiss back in 2012.
Many disregarded the social media moment though, since he and Kourtney are open about the demise of their relationship and are happily co-parenting their three children. The Poosh owner herself has previously stated that her relationship with Scott and his girlfriend is "probably the thing I'm most proud of."
