5 Lauren Conrad x Kohl's Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

von Carolin Lehmann | Übersetzt von | Mo., Mai. 4, 2020 14:01
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lauren Conrad's Kohl's line has some serious hidden gems. With clothing, home accessories, jewelry and more in her signature girly, laid-back California style, you can't go wrong with the affordable price point of LC Lauren Conrad.
Below, shop the five finds we're obsessed with this week, from a beachy pointelle cropped top to a jute rug your entryway needs.
As the temps rise, this special cropped shirt looks effortlessly beachy when paired with denim cut-offs. We especially love its bell sleeves.
This natural jute braided rug adds texture and summer vibes to your space. It'll make any space feel warmer.
Allow your shoulders to get some sun in this comfortable hibiscus-print top. It pops when paired with white bottoms.
We love LC's peach printed pouches, and this large one is great for transporting make-up or other necessities. These make for sweet gifts as well.
These art deco-inspired studs are super eye catching (not to mention affordable). Pick them up in gold or silver.
