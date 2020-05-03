See Derek Blasberg's Most Iconic Met Gala Selfies with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Stars

von Pamela Avila | Übersetzt von | So., Mai. 3, 2020 18:17
Journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg is blessing us with some never-before-seen Met Gala selfies with your favorite celebrities.
While the first Monday of May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue will still be honoring the biggest night in fashion in a special way.
On Monday, people will be able to tune in on YouTube for "A Moment With the Met"—a celebration of the gala's rich history and most iconic and breathtaking fashion moments from your favorite celebrities.
"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala programming. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."
Now, on the day before the Met Gala was set to place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Blasberg is sharing 30 of his favorite personal pics from "the most glamorous night of the year" on Instagram.
Comparing it to the Super Bowl of fashionistas, the Kentucky Derby for "people who prefer stilettos to stallions" and Christmas for "people who think fashion is a religion," Blasberg shared iconic selfies of himself with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon, Miley Cyrus and more.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg shares selfie with the "Lose You To Love Me" singer from the 2016 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Taylor Swift and Blasberg snap a funny face selfie at the 2014 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
A never-before-seen snapshot of KimYe at the 2016 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
It's a party of four! Oliver Rousteing, Rachel Roy, Kim and Derek pose for a group selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
The Princess Diaries actor strikes a pose at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
The Little Fires Everywhere actor and Almost Famous actor pose for a selfie at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Another adorable selfie of Reese and Derek at the Met Gala!
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Parents night off! Our favorite couple Chrissy and John strike a pose at the Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Leto, his head and Derek snap a selfie at the 2019 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Girl gang selfie! Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora snap an iconic selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
The "Smile" singer strikes a pose ahead of the 2014 Met Gala.
If you're wondering how you can tune in to tomorrow's virtual livestream, go here.
