See Derek Blasberg's Most Iconic Met Gala Selfies with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Stars

Journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg is blessing us with some never-before-seen Met Gala selfies with your favorite celebrities. 

While the first Monday of May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue will still be honoring the biggest night in fashion in a special way. 

On Monday, people will be able to tune in on YouTube for "A Moment With the Met"—a celebration of the gala's rich history and most iconic and breathtaking fashion moments from your favorite celebrities. 

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala programming. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Now, on the day before the Met Gala was set to place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Blasberg is sharing 30 of his favorite personal pics from "the most glamorous night of the year" on Instagram. 

Comparing it to the Super Bowl of fashionistas, the Kentucky Derby for "people who prefer stilettos to stallions" and Christmas for "people who think fashion is a religion," Blasberg shared iconic selfies of himself with Taylor SwiftSelena Gomez, Kim KardashianKanye WestReese WitherspoonMiley Cyrus and more. 

Scroll through our gallery below for our favorite selfies! 

Met Gala, Selena Gomez

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Selena Gomez

Journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg shares selfie with the "Lose You To Love Me" singer from the 2016 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Taylor Swift

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Blasberg snap a funny face selfie at the 2014 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

A never-before-seen snapshot of KimYe at the 2016 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Kim Kardashian

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

It's a party of four! Oliver RousteingRachel Roy, Kim and Derek pose for a group selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.

Met Gala, Anne Hathaway

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries actor strikes a pose at the 2015 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Zoe Kravits, Miley Cyrus

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz

Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz at the 2015 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson

The Little Fires Everywhere actor and Almost Famous actor pose for a selfie at the 2015 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Reese Witherspoon

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Another adorable selfie of Reese and Derek at the Met Gala!

Met Gala, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Parents night off! Our favorite couple Chrissy and John strike a pose at the Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Jared Leto

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Jared Leto

Leto, his head and Derek snap a selfie at the 2019 Met Gala. 

Met Gala, Miley Cryus, Cara Delevinge, Karlie Kloss, Rita Ora, Emma Roberts

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora

Girl gang selfie! Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora snap an iconic selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.  

Met Gala, Lily Allen

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Lily Allen

The "Smile" singer strikes a pose ahead of the 2014 Met Gala. 

If you're wondering how you can tune in to tomorrow's virtual livestream, go here

